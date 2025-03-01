Elina Svitolina reveals her 'mood' after Donald Trump's tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Elina Svitolina recently made time to tune in for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's televised Oval Office meeting with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The meeting was intended to conclude in Trump and Zelensky signing a minerals deal in exchange for America's continued support amid the Ukraine-Russia war, but it ended in a furious exchange.

The meeting turned contentious when Vance accused Zelensky of being "disrespectful" and berated him for not expressing enough gratitude to Donald Trump, who he believed was trying to "save" Ukraine

"Have you said 'thank you' once in the entire meeting? In the entire meeting, have you said 'thank you?' … Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America — and the president who’s trying to save your country," Vance said.

Trump also blamed Zelensky for "gambling with World War Three" and asserted that the Ukrainian President was not "acting thankful" for the aid given to his country by the United States.

"You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War Three. You’re gambling with World War Three, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have," Trump said.

Following the contentious meeting, Donald Trump ordered that the Ukrainian delegation be told to leave the White House.

Subsequently, Elina Svitolina took to social media and displayed her "mood" with a meme that depicted ears bleeding. The Ukrainian also shared a post taking a dig at Donald Trump for asking Volodymyr Zelensky to be grateful for America's support.

Furthermore, Svitolina highlighted that leaders from European countries like Germany, Italy, Belgium, and more had reiterated their commitment to supporting Ukraine after Zelensky's tense exchange with Trump.

"Ukraine above all," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Elina Svitolina's Instagram stories

Elina Svitolina's response comes as no surprise, since she has been very vocal about calling attention to the suffering of Ukrainian people amid the conflict with Russia.

Elina Svitolina pens heartfelt message on third anniversary of Russia's invasion

Elina Svitolina - Source: Getty

On the recent third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Elina Svitolina expressed dismay over the "unimaginable pain" and destruction caused to her country and countrymen during the conflict. The 30-year-old honored the bravery and resilience of her compatriots and Ukrainian soldiers in a heartfelt message.

"Today marks three years since russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Three years of unimaginable pain, loss, and destruction. Three years of unwavering resilience, courage, and unity," she wrote.

"Despite all the suffering, Ukraine stands strong. Our people continue to fight-not just for our land, but for our right to exist, for our democracy, for our future. The bravery of our soldiers, the determination of our citizens, and the unbreakable will of our nation inspire the world every single day," she added.

Svitolina also extended her thanks to all the countries, organizations, and people who stood in solidarity with Ukraine and emphasized that her country would never surrender.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who supports Ukraine in this fight-our allies, the humanitarian organizations, and each and every person who refuses to stay silent," she wrote.

While her thoughts are with Ukraine, Elina Svitolina has been finding solace in quality time with her and Gael Monfils' daughter Skai ahead of her return to the court at the 2025 Indian Wells Open.

