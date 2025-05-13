Elina Svitolina reveals real reason why husband Gael Monfils didn't get her a Mother's Day gift yet

Elina Svitolina has revealed why her husband Gael Monfils has chosen not to get her a Mother's Day present yet. The Ukrainian was also forced to spend the holiday apart from their daughter Skai amid her campaign at the 2025 Italian Open.

A day after Mother's Day, which was celebrated on May 11, Svitolina squared off against Danielle Collins in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event in Rome. The World No. 14 displayed her strong form as she claimed a 6-4, 6-2 victory to book her place in the quarterfinals.

In an appearance on the Tennis Channel after her win, Elina Svitolina opened up about her lighthearted exchange with Gael Monfils, as he questioned why she was celebrating Mother's Day when the occasion fell on May 25 in France. She humorously revealed that Monfils had made it clear that she would only receive her present when the French celebration came around.

The 30-year-old added that mothers deserved to be celebrated every day, given the incredibly hard job they had. Svitolina also mentioned that Monfils was back at home with Skai while she competed in Rome.

"It was good. Well, it's in different countries on different days. So Gael told me, 'Why are you celebrating? In France, it's in two weeks so I'm going to give you a gift later,'" Elina Svitolina said. "We should celebrate everyday. All the moms, we are doing such a hard work. But I'm on the holidays right now because Gael is at home with Skai so me, I'm a working mom."

Gael Monfils was able to take over the parenting duties for Skai, since he pulled out of the Italian Open after being forced to retire from the Madrid Open due to illness. Elina Svitolina spent some quality time with her family before heading to Rome, capturing Monfils' adorable efforts to teach Skai how to ride a skateboard.

"I'm ready for the big challenge" - Elina Svitolina on locking horns with Peyton Stearns in Italian Open QF

Elina Svitolina - Source: Getty

In the same interview, Elina Svitolina disclosed that she still felt energized and motivated to make a deep run at the Italian Open, even after clinching the title in Rouen and reaching the Madrid Open semifinals.

The 30-year-old also shared her thoughts on her quarterfinal clash with Peyton Stearns, who has defeated the likes of Anna Kalinskaya, Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka during her campaign at the WTA 1000 event.

"There's still fire. There's still a lot in front of me. I have a tough next round match so I have to regroup quickly but I'm ready for it. I'm ready for the big challenge. Peyton, she plays really wells, she beat some good players this week. Always know that you need to bring your fighting spirit to the court and I'm really looking forward, I love this tournament so I want to go even further," Svitolina said.

Although Elina Svitolina has never faced Peyton Stearns before, she will head into the clash with an edge because of her past success at the Italian Open. The Ukrainian has triumphed in Rome on two previous occasions, winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

