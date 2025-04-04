Emma Navarro makes her feelings known about Amanda Anisimova ahead of Charleston Open encounter

Emma Navarro made her feelings known about Amanda Anisimova ahead of an all-American quarterfinal clash at the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open. The fourth seed will be playing her first-ever quarterfinal in the WTA 500 event in Charleston.

Despite losing the opening set, Navarro advanced to the quarterfinals following a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win against Ashlyn Krueger in the Round of 16 match at her hometown tournament on Thursday (April 3).

Navarro had earlier defeated Hailey Baptiste of the USA in her opening round match at the Charleston Open. When asked about the next game, the 2024 US Open semifinalist stated that she enjoyed playing in front of her home crowd at Charleston while also doing a brief analysis of Amanda Anisimova's playing style.

“I’m excited. She plays a really big game. Strong serve. Strong from the baseline. I'll try to push back against that."

The World No. 11, who made her WTA main-draw debut at Charleston in 2019, has failed to make it past the Round of 16 in her previous appearances at the tournament.

Emma Navarro has had mixed fortunes this season, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International and the Australian Open before bagging the title at the Merida Open. Meanwhile, Navarro's quarterfinal opponent, Amanda Anisimova defeated Jelena Ostapenko to win the 2025 Qatar Open after having reached the quarterfinals of the Hobart International.

At Charleston, Anisimova registered straight-set wins against Veronika Kudermetova (6-2, 6-2) and Yulia Putintseva (6-4, 6-4) to book a quarterfinal place.

Amanda Anisimova will face Emma Navarro for the third time in her career, having emerged triumphant in both previous encounters.

Amanda Anisimova leads Emma Navarro 2-0 in career head-to-head stats going into Credit One Charleston Open QF

Navarro in action at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers 2024 - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro first met fellow 23-year-old Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the 2022 Indian Wells. Anisimova prevailed 6-2, 6-2 in the Californian desert before being put to a tougher test in the Canadian Open semifinals a couple of years later.

Having advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2024 following a stunning upset against Coco Gauff, Navarro took on Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals of the Canadian Open. Navarro went down 3-6, 6-2, 2-6 to Anisimova in windy conditions in Toronto. She went on to defeat Coco Gauff for a second time en route to a place in the US Open semifinal.

Emma Navarro, the current World No. 11 who broke into the top-10 last year was voted the Most Improved Player of the Year for 2024 by the WTA.

The Charleston Open quarterfinal between Navarro and Anisimova will be played on Friday, April 4.

