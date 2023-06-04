Emma Raducanu applauds Ons Jabeur for reaching French Open 4R

World No.7 Ons Jabeur orchestrated an incredible comeback after dropping the first set against the Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic in a remarkable display on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

With unwavering determination, Jabeur fought her way back, eventually triumphing with a final score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. This hard-fought victory secured her well-deserved advancement into the fourth round at the ongoing French Open.

The Tunisian will face World No.36 Bernarda Pera for a spot in her first Roland Garros quarter-final on Monday (June 5). The French Open is the only Grand Slam where the Tunisian is yet to advance past the Round of 16, having failed to do so in 2020 and 2021.

In view of this, Emma Raducanu took to her Instagram Stories to cheer up Ons Jabeur, writing:

"@onsjabeur yallah." (come on)

Emma Raducanu via Instagram stories.

"I think I finish it with a good transformation" - Ons Jabeur on getting past the French Open first week

Ons Jabeur pictured at the 2023 French Open - Day Seven.

Jabeur expressed her satisfaction with getting past the first week of the tournament, acknowledging the positive progress she has made and describing it as a fulfilling journey.

"Oh, yeah, I forgot that I'm in the second week. Honestly, it's a good one. I think I finish it with a good transformation," she said.

Jabeur then expressed her hopes for further improvement in the upcoming matches and mentioned her focus on performing better against left-handed opponents particularly.

"For me today it's about a great transformation, great transformation of energy, of attitude on the court, of so many things," Jabeur said. "So hopefully, the next step will be even better and I can approach the second week stronger and ready to play better against lefties."

Ons Jabeur went on to discuss her upcoming opponent Bernarda Pera, saying that in order to win the match, her focus would primarily be on herself.

"Well, the key is to beat Pera. That's one of the keys," the Tunisian said. "I think I would like to say 70% focusing on myself and 30%, you know, dealing with tactics and what's gonna happen during the match."

"But honestly I'm here, so I'm gonna give it 100%. We learn from the other fourth rounds that I lost here. Obviously have much more experience than the other times. Let the dream continue," she added.

Poll : 0 votes