Emma Raducanu shared her appreciation for compatriots Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris for their showing in the 2023 British Grand Prix qualifying.

Raducanu, who has been on the sidelines since undergoing surgeries to her wrists and ankle, was in attendance at the All England Club on Day 2 (Tuesday) of the ongoing 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The Brit had the opportunity to meet the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and Irish actor Andrew Scott while attending the GQ x evian private lunch.

However, on Saturday, Day 6 of the grasscourt Major, Emma Raducanu turned her attention towards the qualifying sessions for the 2023 British Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old took to social media and shared an image of the qualifying times for Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris, reacting with three Union Jack emojis.

The tense qualifying session at the Silverstone Circuit saw championship leader Max Verstappen grab pole position after setting the best time of 1:26.720, finishing merely 0.241 seconds ahead of second-placed Lando Norris (1:26.961). Norris' McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri grabbed third place.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took the fourth and fifth spots, ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who will start in sixth and seventh, respectively.

The 2023 British Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at 3 pm local time.

"Emma Raducanu has been through a lot, I'm sure she is trying to get back on the court as quickly as she can" - Katie Boulter

Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon 2023

On Tuesday, following her first-round win over Daria Gavrilova at Wimbledon 2023, Katie Boulter admitted that she hadn't run into Emma Raducanu after the 20-year-old was spotted greeting fans at the All England Club.

"Actually, I haven't seen Emma Raducanu around," Boulter said. "I keep my head pretty buried when it comes to that stuff. I haven't seen many people."

Boulter acknowledged that Raducanu would have valuable advice to offer her before contending that the 2021 US Open Champion must be working hard to make her return to the court as soon as possible.

"I'm sure she'd have some very good advice for me," she continued. "I don't doubt that. She's been through a lot herself. I'm sure she is trying to get back on the court as quickly as she can. Of course, we wish her the best."

Katie Boulter, meanwhile, defeated Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the third round at Wimbledon. However, she was unable to progress further, losing 1-6, 1-6 to defending champion Elena Rybakina.

