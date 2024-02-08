"Emma Raducanu completely gave up at the end", "Was listless & demotivated" - Brit's performance in Abu Dhabi Open 2R loss to Ons Jabeur upsets fans

Emma Raducanu's performance in the second-round loss to Ons Jabeur at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open on Wednesday (February 7) left some tennis fans dismayed.

After an eight-month hiatus due to injuries and surgeries on her right ankle and both wrists, Raducanu made her return to the court, participating in three tournaments — the ASB Classic, the Australian Open, and the Abu Dhabi Open.

The Brit played six matches, winning only three of them, losing in the second round of all three tournaments. In their first meeting on the WTA Tour, in Abu Dhabi, Jabeur dominated Raducanu, winning 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and 18 minutes.

Tennis fans were disheartened by Raducanu's performance in her defeat against Jabeur. They turned to social media to express their opinions on the same. One fan expressed their disappointment with the 21-year-old's apparent lack of effort towards the end of the match, as she seemingly gave up without even attempting to win the match.

"She completely gave up at the end. It felt like she could reach that last ball, but she didn't even try," a fan posted on Reddit.

Another fan voiced their confusion over the stark contrast between the Emma Raducanu who passionately spoke about rediscovering her love for tennis upon her return from her hiatus and the Raducanu who easily loses motivation when faced with a setback in the second set.

"I can't equate the Emma that was talking about rediscovering her love and passion for tennis in press conferences with the Emma that lets her head drop so easily when she's losing in the second set. Assuming there weren't any physical issues, she was clearly way more listless and demotivated than the start," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Emma Raducanu: "It’s frustrating that the last couple of years haven’t been how I’ve wanted"

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

At a press conference prior to the start of her campaign at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open, Emma Raducanu had expressed her aspirations for success, emphasizing that witnessing an improvement in her playing level, both during practice matches and in real matches, would be a significant achievement for her.

The former US Open champion further conveyed her desire to secure another title, regardless of its level.

“For me, success would be seeing my level improving in practice first and then in matches. I know that when my level will be there, putting it into a match will take some time to apply. But I know that seeing the level increase, that results will follow. Also, I would love to win a title of any grade,” Emma Raducanu said.

Raducanu also revealed that it has been a couple of frustrating years for her as she has seen a decline in her performances after the 2021 US Open win. However, she expressed her contentment in returning to the tennis court.

“In a way, it’s frustrating that the last couple of years haven’t been how I’ve wanted, but I think we take a lesson from everything, and now is the time to start that work, and I’m really enjoying it,” she added.