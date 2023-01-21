Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev were among the tennis players who sent their best wishes to fans on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

January 22 marks the Chinese New Year and a few tennis stars took the time to send a surprise message to their fans in China in a video that went viral on social media. These included Emma Raducanu, Daniil Medvedev, Zhang Shuai, Wu Yibing, Juncheng Shang and Zhang Zhizhen.

Speaking in the video, Raducanu wished "Happy New Year" in Mandarin and said:

"May you have good health and good luck."

Medvedev, meanwhile, remarked:

"I wish you all the best for 2023."

Zhang Shuai also wished her countrymen the best for the New Year, while Wu Yibing and Juncheng Shang thanked them for their support.

Emma Raducanu has a history with China, seeing as she has a Chinese mother and other relatives living in the country. The 20-year-old recently hinted at a visit to China after the Australian Open.

Yeah, I mean it was amazing news when i saw that the quarantine restrictions were being lifted. So, I really hope to come, we'll see after Melbourne on the way back maybe. But that would be amazing, I'd definitely go back to Shenyang and see my relatives, see my family," Raducanu said.

"I haven't been back since before the pandemic because it was extremely difficult and I've missed it a lot. So, I am very much looking forward to that chance," she added.

"I have so many memories of my mum and grandma cooking dumplings"- Emma Raducanu on visits to China

Emma Raducanu in action at the Australian Open

While speaking to National Geographic, Emma Raducanu opened up about her memories of visits to China, remembering the fond times when her mother and grandmother cooked dumplings for her.

"I have so many memories of my mum and grandma cooking dumplings. When I’d go back to China, we’d all crowd round a tiny kitchen table — it was a great way to spend time with family and I miss those days very much," Raducanu said.

"Prawn, egg and chive is probably my favourite dumpling, but there’s also pork and Chinese cabbage, and another one is pork, sauerkraut and celery. There are so many different variations," she added.

On the tennis side of things, Raducanu reached the second round of the ongoing Australian Open after beating Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-2 in the first round. However, she lost 6-3, 7-6(3) to seventh seed Coco Gauff in the second round. The Brit currently has a 2-2 record for the 2023 season.

