Emma Raducanu finds inspiration in empowering message about "hardships" after stalker scare in Dubai

Emma Raducanu shared a new status on social media after the Brit suffered a harrowing stalker attack during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The match took place on February 19.

After the first couple of games, with Raducanu trailing 0-2, the British player suddenly lost her composure and became visibly panicked. She went to her team and later to the chair umpire, after which a spectator was taken out of the stands.

Subsequent WTA statements confirmed that the similar male individual had exhibited "fixated behavior" towards the British tennis player on previous occasions while she was in Dubai. Raducanu finished the match against Muchova, losing 6-7 (4), 4-6.

Fans emphasized with the former US Open champion, commending her mental strength to complete the match, and were very critical of the dangerous situation she was put in.

In the aftermath, Raducanu changed her Instagram status which read:

" Ad Astra per Aspera" Raducanu put up this status.

The words translated to "Through hardships to the stars," signifying the Brit's desire to find inspiration to overcome this ordeal.

On-court 2025 has not seen Raducanu have the best of the starts to the tennis season. The Brit had her best result at the Australian Open, where she reached the third round, and overall has a 3-5 record in the season so far.

"I'll be okay" - Emma Raducanu thanked her fans for their support during the difficult period

In Picture: Emma Raducanu (Getty)

Emma Raducanu broke periodic silence after the stalking incident and thanked the fans for their support. In a post on Instagram, Raducanu expressed her gratitude for the supportive messages she had received and was proud of her effort to complete the match after such an experience. She also thanked her opponent, Karolina Muchova for the support the Czech player showed on the court.

"Thank you for the messages of support. Difficult experience yesterday but I’ll be okay and proud of how I came back and competed despite what happened at the start of the match...Thank you to Karolina for being a great sport and best of luck for the rest of the tournament," said Raducanu (via metro.co.uk).

Raducanu's coach Roman Kelcic also praised the British player's tenacity and mental resilience to finish the match. The Croatian emphasized that it was important for the Brit to take the appropriate time to get her thoughts in order again.

"Kudos to Emma for having the psychological strength to finish the fight. She's incredibly strong, but also very vulnerable. I hope she takes all the time in the world to get her thoughts in order. It's all worrying and frightening at the same time," Kelecic said.

Emma Raducanu is expected to participate in the Masters 1000 swing at Indian Wells and Miami, but whether she will enter the event after such a worrying incident remains to be seen.

