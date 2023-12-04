Emma Raducanu recently interacted with her fans during an event hosted HSBC Bank in Hong Kong.

Raducanu entered the WTA circuit as one of the most talented young players in tennis. The 21-year-old won her first Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open as a qualifier. Since then, however, she has struggled with form and physical fitness.

The Briton's ranking has dropped significantly since her extended hiatus from tennis due to injury. Raducanu is currently ranked World No. 296. She last played on the WTA Tour at the 2023 Stuttgart Open, losing in the first round to Jelena Ostapenko. She underwent multiple minor surgical procedures after Stuttgart and has been on the sidelines.

While she slowly recovers to come back on the WTA Tour, Raducanu has been busy with off-court activities. She recently participated in an executive fireside chat hosted by HSBC Bank and Tatler magazine on Monday, December 4.

Raducanu fashioned a red coat, black top, and white skirt, pairing the ensemble with white sneakers. She spoke about her career so far and even interacted with the audience in Mandarin. Afterward, she posed for photographs with attendees and executives from HSBC. Below are some moments from the event.

Emma Raducanu struck up a four-year partnership with HSBC Bank in June 2022 to become its global ambassador and work on sports initiatives and financial opportunities for the next generation.

Emma Raducanu speaks about her future: "I've still got 15 years, so no rush"

Emma Raducanu has not played professional tennis since April of 2023 and has been in recovery mode after undergoing multiple surgeries on her wrist and ankle. While she recoupes, Raducanu has been reflecting on what the future holds and recently spoke about the topic in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

The former World No. 10 is aware that when she eventually returns to the tour, she will have a lower ranking, but she sees this as an opportunity to restart her career.

"I will be coming back with probably a lower ranking, but I'm actually looking forward to starting again, kind of resetting. I already have that in the bank, so it’s like, ‘Ok, now I can just keep going and keep building from here,’" she said. "I still have new goals, new things I want to achieve. But I've still got like 15 years left in my career, so there's no rush," she said.

Raducanu has already ticked off a major career milestone of winning a Grand Slam and now hopes to build upon that success and accomplish new goals.

The Brit began her 2023 WTA Tour Auckland Classic and won her opening round match against another prodigious talent, Linda Fruhvirtova. This was followed by a second exit at the Australian Open.

Raducanu's best performance of the year came at the Indian Wells Open, where she defeated Danka Kovinic, No. 30 seed Magda Linette, and No. 13 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia en route to a fourth-round finish.