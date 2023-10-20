Emma Raducanu recently made an assessment about what lies ahead for her as she gears up for her competitive comeback.

Raducanu cut her 2023 season short in April by announcing that she will be undergoing three surgeries on her wrists and ankle. She has since been recuperating from those procedures and has also commenced preparations for her much-anticipated return in 2024.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program, the former World No. 10 said that she is excited for the comeback. She added that she is aware that she may have to start from scratch given her current ranking of World No. 280.

"I will be coming back with probably a lower ranking, but I'm actually looking forward to starting again, kind of resetting," Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu has already accomplished one of her biggest goals by winning the 2021 US Open. She added that she is now looking to reach new heights.

"I already have that in the bank, so it’s like, ‘Ok, now I can just keep going and keep building from here,’" she said. "I still have new goals, new things I want to achieve."

"But I've still got like 15 years left in my career, so there's no rush," Raducanu added.

"I have a lot of bandwidth, knowledge, learning and time" – Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Indian Wells Open

Emma Raducanu, who was aged just 18 when she lifted the US Open trophy, also spoke about how she got a handle on the meteoric rise she witnessed after her triumph.

"You don’t really have an overnight to know how to deal with everything that comes your way. It does take time. I think, in certain scenarios I am still trying to get my bearings but overall, I'm a lot better," the Brit said in the BBC Radio 4 interview.

"I just feel like it's part of my day now and part of my life. It's not just tennis and fitness, it's the other commercial side as well and that's totally ok."

Following her Grand Slam success, the 20-year-old secured several high-profile sponsorship deals. She is currently the ambassador for Dior, Porsche, HSBC, and Evian, to name a few.

On the flipside, however, Raducanu has received criticism for her on-court failures, with the tennis community citing her off-court sponsorship commitments as the distractions.

The Brit shunned the popular belief while explaining her perspective.

"You have to think ahead about your life after your career is over and I think a lot of successful athletes would have said 'I wish maybe when I was younger I did think ahead a bit,'" she said.

Emma Raducanu, however, maintained that despite her lucrative off-court deals, tennis remains her top priority.

"I think I have a lot of bandwidth, knowledge, learning and time, so I'm just curious about everything and every different world I can get into. But at the end of the day, tennis and training is my priority," she said.