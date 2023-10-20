Emma Raducanu, who has been out of action since April, recently spoke on her 2024 Paris Olympics aspirations while speaking to the BBC.

The 2021 US Open champion suffered from hand and ankle injuries earlier this year, forcing her to undergo several surgeries. The Brit has been on the sidelines since then but will most likely make her much-awaited return to pro tennis next year.

During her time away from tennis, Emma Raducanu has spoken to the media quite often about her lofty ambitions once she makes her comeback. Earlier on Friday (October 20), she sat down with the BBC and shared her thoughts on potentially making her Olympics debut in 2024.

Currently placed at 280 in the WTA rankings, the 20-year-old asserted that while she loves competing at Majors, she is looking forward to the "Olympic experience" if she qualifies for the quadrennial event in France. She said:

"I love the Slams but I do want to have the Olympic experience. I'll just see how it goes if I even qualify, and how it goes from there."

Raducanu added that she is hopeful of participating in multiple editions of the Olympics in the distant future.

"Obviously, the Olympics is such a big thing in sport. I think I could play another four if I really wanted to, so this one isn't the immediate rush or pressure, it's just about getting back on the court," she said.

Emma Raducanu failed to live up to high expectations after US Open 2021 breakthrough

Emma Raducanu poses with the 2021 US Open trophy

Emma Raducanu was the center of attention when she won the US Open against all odds in 2021. With her triumph, she not only became the only qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament, but also the youngest player to nab a Major title since Maria Sharapova at 2004 Wimbledon.

Raducanu, however, failed to back up her breakthrough season in 2022, dropping 19 of her 36 tour-level matches — which translated to a subpar 47.2% win rate. The Brit recorded relatively better results towards the end of the season, reaching her first semifinal at a tour-level event in more than a year at the Korea Open last September.

She also made it to the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells this year, where she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The Brit however couldn't take advantage of her momentum as she was dealing with wrist and ankle injuries during this time.

Raducanu called time on her 2023 season at the 500-level clay court event in Stuttgart, following which she underwent three surgical procedures that have kept her out of the court since.