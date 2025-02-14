Emma Raducanu Next Tournament: All you need to know about Brit's schedule after Qatar Open heartbreak

Emma Raducanu has not enjoyed the best start to her 2025 season. The 2021 US Open champion recently lost her fourth match in a row at the Qatar Open last week, suffering a 3-6, 5-7 defeat to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round.

Ad

Raducanu, who made a fine comeback from wrist and ankle injuries last year, has compiled a 2-4 win/loss record so far in 2025. While the Brit reached the third round at the Australian Open, she suffered a 1-6, 0-6 defeat to Iga Swiatek.

Following her Australian Open loss, Emma Raducanu has failed to win a single match on the pro tour. The 22-year-old's campaigns at the Singapore Tennis Open, the Abu Dhabi Open, and the Qatar Open, respectively, ended in the first round. She will next play at the Dubai Tennis Championships after accepting a wildcard for the main-draw of the WTA 1000 event.

Ad

Trending

Reporter James Gray disclosed that not only is the former US Open champion in the mix at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai, but that she has also reunited with her former coach, Jane O'Donoghue.

Expand Tweet

Ad

For those unaware, Raducanu and O'Donoghue are close confidants. Moreover, the latter stepped in for the Brit's then-coach, Nick Cavaday, and trained her at the Nottingham Open. Their reunion was successful, as the 22-year-old reached the semifinals of the WTA 250 tournament.

Emma Raducanu ended partnership with coach Nick Cavaday in January 2024

Emma Raducanu split with Nick Cavday after her Australian Open 3R exit (Source: Getty)

In January, tennis insider James Gray reported that Emma Raducanu had parted ways with her long-time coach, Nick Cavaday. The reason behind the duo's split was attributed to 'family reasons' from Cavaday's end in the British journalist's report on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

"Nick Cavaday has stepped down from coaching Emma Raducanu 'to spend some more time at home and prioritise getting back to full health which is hard to do with the extensive calendar,'" James Gray wrote in his report on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Raducanu, meanwhile, is currently in a race against time to put her career on the track. Although the former World No. 10 made a huge surge in the WTA rankings last year, jumping from being placed outside the women's singles top 250 in January 2024 to a year-end ranking of No. 58 by the end of the season, there is still much to be desired from her in terms of consistency.

The 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships will be Raducanu's debut appearance at the WTA 1000 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback