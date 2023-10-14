Emma Raducanu receives Carlo Agostinelli's backing as she admits to missing tennis amid injury break

Emma Raducanu's desire to return to the WTA tour after a long injury layoff has received a vote of confidence from Carlo Agostinelli.

Raducanu, who made history by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open, has been sidelined for most of this year due to various health issues. She underwent three surgeries on her wrists and ankles, which resulted in missing out on several big tournaments, including the French Open, Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open.

In a social media post, Raducanu posted a series of pictures from different tournaments and expressed her desire to return to the court.

"Got the bug to go, miss this," she captioned the post.

Agostinelli shared Raducanu’s post on his Instagram story and added a 'Chart Increasing' emoji, indicating that he is optimistic about her future prospects.

Carlo Agostinelli on Instagram

Carlo Agostinelli is the son of Italian-American billionaire Robert Agostinelli and Mathilde Favier-Meyer, the public relations manager of Dior Couture. They met through their mutual connection to Dior and have made several public appearances together, including at the Paris Fashion Week last month.

Emma Raducanu aims to bounce back in 2024

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 US Open

Emma Raducanu recently shared news regarding her highly anticipated return to tennis. The Brit, having declared her withdrawal from the remainder of the 2023 season, swiftly noted her ambition to stage a comeback next year.

In a recent interview with BBC London, Raducanu spoke about her imminent return to action.

"Next season I'll be back," she said.

The 20-year-old admitted that the 2023 season was challenging, as she had to watch all the Grand Slams from the sidelines.

"This season all the Slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery," she added.

Raducanu also mentioned the public scrutiny she has faced due to her subpar performances following her historic victory at the 2021 US Open.

"The fact they are still talking about me even though I'm not at these events is just a compliment. Someone told me 'worry when they are not talking about you,'" she said.

Emma Raducanu currently holds a ranking of No. 282, a significant drop from her career-best of World No. 10.