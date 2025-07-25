  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Emma Raducanu
  • Emma Raducanu reveals real reason behind 2-finger celebration after beating Naomi Osaka amid Japanese's '2nd Slam' shade at her during Citi DC Open

Emma Raducanu reveals real reason behind 2-finger celebration after beating Naomi Osaka amid Japanese's '2nd Slam' shade at her during Citi DC Open

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Jul 25, 2025 03:11 GMT
Emma Raducanu (left), Naomi Osaka (right), Sources: Getty
Emma Raducanu (left), Naomi Osaka (right), Sources: Getty

Emma Raducanu sealed her progress to the women's singles quarterfinals at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington with a second-round win over former No. 1 and four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka. Ahead of the match, Osaka seemingly threw shade at Raducanu in an interview, and after it, the Brit performed a two-finger celebration, seemingly getting back at the Japanese. However, later, Raducanu disclosed the real reason behind the celebration.

Ad

On Thursday, July 24, tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg published an interview in the buildup to Raducanu and Osaka's clash in Washington. The interview featured the journalist's exchanges with both the Brit and the Japanese. During his interaction with Osaka, Rothenberg asked if the Japanese sees similarities between herself and Raducanu considering how their respective US Open successes in 2018 and 2021 supercharged their careers.

Naomi Osaka, seemingly throwing shade at Emma Raducanu, replied:

"I won my second slam after I won my first slam," referring to the Brit's lack of success on the Grand Slam stage following her surprising run to the US Open title in 2021 as a qualifier.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fast forward to the immediate aftermath of Raducanu's 6-4, 6-2, second-round victory against Osaka in Washington, and the Brit celebrated by waving her left hand's index and middle fingers pointing up in the crowd's direction. Unsurprisingly, some felt that the gesture was a symbolic counter-attack from the 22-year-old in the 27-year-old's direction.

Ad

However, Emma Raducanu cleared the air with a brief statement to Rothenberg later, explaining the reason behind the two-finger celebration.

"It's just a bit of an inside joke with me and my friends from Wimbledon. Yeah, one of my friends are here, so we kind of continued that on," Raducanu told Rothenberg, as reported by the journalist on X (formerly Twitter).
Ad
Ad

Emma Raducanu to face Maria Sakkari in Citi DC Open QF; Brit's ranking could rise significantly if she beats Greek

Maria Sakkari (left) and Emma Raducanu (right) at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)
Maria Sakkari (left) and Emma Raducanu (right) at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

A resurgent Maria Sakkari awaits Emma Raducanu in the women's singles quarterfinals at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open. Sakkari, a former No. 3, is currently ranked 90th in the WTA Tour's singles rankings. However, the Greek has so far shown several glimpses of her past brilliance in Washington.

Ad

For Raducanu, the WTA No. 46, the match against Sakkari could prove pivotal in her bid to be seeded at this year's US Open. If the Brit wins the quarterfinal clash, she will rise to No. 31 when the new rankings are published following the conclusion of the combined ATP and WTA 500 hardcourt event in the American capital.

On paper, Emma Raducanu is the favorite going into the match against Maria Sakkari. The Brit and the Greek have faced each other on three previous occasions, with the former winning all of them in straight sets.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications