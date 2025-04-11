Emma Raducanu's Billie Jean King Cup withdrawal disappoints team captain ahead of crucial qualifiers

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Apr 11, 2025 08:04 GMT
Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Great Britain v Slovakia: Semi-Final
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Great Britain's team captain Anne Keothavong expressed disappointment over Emma Raducanu's withdrawal from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. However, Keothavong was also understanding toward the situation and reinstated faith in her current team.

Raducanu had a poor start to the 2025 season before reaching her maiden WTA 1000 quarterfinal at the Miami Open. The BJK Cup qualifiers were scheduled for a fortnight after her Miami Open campaign but the Brit who has faced multiple injury concerns in the past few years, decided to prioritize her body and withdraw from the team event.

During a team press conference ahead of the campaign opener in The Hague, Keothavong was asked if she was disappointed with Raducanu's withdrawal.

"Naturally disappointed, um, but equally, um, I understand where she's coming from. And look, she gave a lot to this team last year and, um, you know, was a huge part of the reason why we achieved the success that we did," Keothavong responded.
Great Britain boasts a strong line-up of Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage, and Olivia Nicholls. The team captain further expressed trust in her players.

"But equally, I've got five players here who are highly motivated, who are excited to be here and, um, are well prepped. Um, and I really hope Emma Raducanu will be part of this again in the future," she added.
Raducanu was instrumental in Great Britain's run to the semifinal last year at the Billie Jean King Cup. She boasted a perfect record, but in the semifinal, after she defeated Viktoria Hruncakova in straight sets, Boulter lost in the singles while Nicholls and Watson lost in doubles to lose the tie to Slovakia 1-2.

Emma Raducanu impressed at the Miami Open after a tough start to 2025

Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open
Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu began her 2025 season at the Australian Open with two wins but went on a four-match losing streak, which included first-round losses in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar.

In Dubai, Raducanu finally broke the streak by defeating Maria Sakkari in the first round, but she lost soon after in the next round to Karolina Muchova. Another big blow came at the BNP Paribas Open when she lost to Moyuka Uchijima in the first round.

Things were looking bleak for the young Brit, but she dug deep and pulled out some impressive performances at the Miami Open. She defeated eighth seed Emma Navarro and 17th seed Amanda Anisimova on her way to her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal, where she lost to Jessica Pegula.

Soon after, Emma Raducanu withdrew from the Billie Jean King Cup tie where Great Britain face Germany and the Netherlands in the qualifiers. She also removed her name from the WTA 250 tournament in Rouen. However, she continues to be listed as a participant for the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

