Emma Raducanu's latest rehab updates and incognito bus travel draws cryptic response from Carlo Agostinelli

Emma Raducanu's recent update regarding her injury recovery has drawn a cryptic response from Carlo Agostinelli.

The former British No. 1 last played at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart in April. The wildcard entrant was up against former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko and lost to her 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 32.

Since then, Raducanu hasn't competed in any tournaments and instead underwent multiple surgeries in her wrists and ankle. The 2021 US Open winner has been constantly keeping her fans and well-wishers informed about her recovery progress and shared another update on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Emma Raducanu posted a series of photos, ranging from her recovery to traveling incognito by bus. The Brit was happy to report that she had made decent progress over the last week.

"a week of what the t-shirt says… 🕰️ daily workouts with rush hr commutes meant i cheated on colin," the Brit captioned her Instgram post.

Hours after the 20-year-old posted on Instagram, Carlo Agostinelli commented on Raducanu's post. The 23-year-old replied with a series of emoticons, including one of a pig, a squirrel and a whale.

Carlo Agostinelli's comment

A few days ago, Raducanu posted a few pictures from her vacation in Greece with Agostinelli. Among other pictures, the 20-year-old also included a photo of Agostinelli.

Carlo Agostinelli is the son of billionaire Robert Agostinelli and Mathilde Favier-Meye. Robert Agostinelli is a financier who once tried to buy Liverpool Football Club, while Favier-Meye is the public relations manager at Dior Couture.

"What Emma Raducanu did will never happen again" - Former Maria Sharapova agent Max Eisenbud on Brit's US Open win

2021 US Open - Day 13

Emma Raducanu stunned the world when she won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open. By doing so, she became the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam title, as well as the first British woman since 1977 to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Max Eisenbud, the former agent of Maria Sharapova and now representing the Brit, recently commented on Raducanu's unexpected win at Flushing Meadows and opined that such miracles won't happen again.

"That was incredible. What she did will never happen again," Eisenbud said in The Tennis Podcast.

Eisenbud also shed some light on who takes the decision when it comes to the 20-year-old's coaching situation, saying:

"The coaching situation, right or wrong, and this is something that her dad and Emma pretty much control on all the coaching stuff, that has been their philosophy all the way up through the juniors."

Having missed the French Open and Wimbledon this year, Raducanu is expected to return to the tour at the US Open.