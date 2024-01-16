Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Australian Open 2024, R2

Emma Raducanu will play against World No. 94 Wang Yafan in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open on Thursday.

After an prolonged injury hiatus, Raducanu returned to the tour at the start of the year. She made a winning comeback as she defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse in her very first match at the ASB Classic. She then lost to eventual runner-up Elina Svitolina in the second round in three sets.

Raducanu took on Shelby Rogers in the first round of the Australian Open and played a pretty good match to beat her 6-3, 6-2. She'll now be aiming to reach the third round of a Major for the first time since her title-winning run at the 2021 US Open.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu is currently participating in the Australian Open, one of the four biggest tournaments in the world of tennis. She has made it to the second round here for the third straight year, but will now be trying to go a step further.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Wang Yafan at the 2023 US Open.

Raducanu's second round foe is Wang Yafan from China. The latter got the better of 22nd seed Sorana Cirstea to get her campaign up and running at the Australian Open. The Chinese trailed 6-0, 3-0, but flipped the script for a comeback win in three sets.

Wang has a couple of top 10 wins to her name and has won a lone title on the WTA Tour, which was back in 2019. She's now trying to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Emma Raducanu vs Wang Yafan match schedule

The two will contest their second round match on Thursday, but the exact time will only be known once the order of play for the day is revealed.

Date: January 18, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Emma Raducanu vs Wang Yafan streaming details

Viewers can catch Raducanu and Wang duking it out live on the following channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel