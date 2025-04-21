Emma Raducanu's outfit completely covered in clay as Brit seemingly falls during practice at Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu has posted an image of herself covered in clay as she prepares to rejoin the WTA Tour in Europe after a well-earned rest. The 2021 US Open champion has taken nearly a month off since impressing at the Miami Open, where she took several notable scalps en route to the tournament's quarterfinals.

The World No. 47 has been beset by injury and personal issues since she burst onto the scene as an unknown 18-year-old and captured the US Open four years ago. After an indifferent start to 2025, Raducanu finally showed some of that early promise in Miami, and hopes are high that she can continue that progress to the clay court swing.

Emma Raducanu posted the picture to her Instagram account, in which she's covered in clay after an apparent fall on the surface. The 22-year-old seemed to be working hard in training and leaving no stone unturned in her quest to rise back up the rankings.

Emma Raducanu IG Story | Source: Instagram/@emmaraducanu

Emma Raducanu has had several different coaches since her Major win. She worked on a part-time basis with fellow Brit Mark Petchey in Miami and was rumored to be trying to persuade Petchey to step away from his broadcasting job with the Tennis Channel and coach her full-time.

Emma Raducanu's performances at the Miami Open have heightened expectations for the rest of the year

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu's Miami Open showing marked the first time she's managed four successive wins on the WTA tour since the 2021 US Open run. She defeated eighth seed Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova, the 17th seed, before pushing fourth seed Jessica Pegula to three sets in the quarterfinal.

18-time Major champion Martina Navratilova was watching on in her role as a Sky Sports commentator, and suggested that if Raducanu could resolve her coaching and health issues, her future was bright:

"If she stays healthy and plays this well, then she’ll be seeded at Roland Garros. I think she’ll move up the ranking well enough into the top 30. The biggest question mark is her health. Hopefully, she can sort out her coaching situation because she’s been in a state of flux, but I think she needs to commit to somebody and stay with them for a little bit, see how that works."

Raducanu begins her Madrid Open campaign against Suzan Lamens, a semifinalist last week in Rouen. If she can navigate her way to the quarterfinals again, she'll likely come up against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

