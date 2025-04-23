Emma Raducanu’s trust in Andy Murray’s ex-coach fuels ongoing collaboration at Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu is continuing to work with Andy Murray's ex-coach Mark Petchey at the Madrid Open after their fruitful run in Miami. The Brit revealed that she trusts Petchey, someone she has known since her early days on tour.

Raducanu's start to the 2025 season was dismal, consisting multiple first-round exits. Petchey, who coached Murray for 10 months during his early years, joined Raducanu temporarily at the Miami Open. There, the Brit shone, reaching her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

The 22-year-old Brit then took a break from competition and trained in Los Angeles before heading to Spain for the Madrid Open. In an interview with Sky Sports in Madrid, Raducanu opened up about her 'trust' in Petchey but admitted that their set-up is still 'informal.'

"We haven't made anything formal. It's pretty informal for now, but it's something that's going really well. And he's someone that I feel like I can trust because I've known him for so long before the US Open, when I won it," Emma Raducanu said.

Further, the World No. 49 said it was nice to have a familiar face around in her team.

"So I think, yeah, for now it's working really well, and it's just nice to kind of be with someone that I feel familiar and feel comfortable with," she added.

Raducanu has undergone several changes in her team since she won the US Open title in 2021. She has also faced numerous injury issues that have led to inconsistency on tour. Recently, she has expressed positivity after bringing in acclaimed fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura. Some certainty in her full-time coaching role will also go a long way to help with consistency.

Emma Raducanu grateful for the "small things" that Mark Petchey and her team bring in to help create positivity

Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu held a 1-5 win-loss record after the Australian Open before playing in the Miami Open. After Mark Petchey joined her team, the young Brit impressed by defeating Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova on the way to her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

When asked what the former British ATP star brought to her team during their time in Miami, Raducanu highlighted the uplifting environment he helped foster.

"I think just being able to switch off and have fun with them and play Spikeball before the match, and we just create certain routines. They bring small doses of happiness that I guess just keep you going, the small things," Raducanu said (via Sky Sports).

Up next for Raducanu is the Madrid Open first-round clash against Suzan Lamens.

