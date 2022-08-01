Emma Raducanu set to make her doubles debut at the 2022 Citi Open alongside Clara Tauson

Emma Raducanu is all set to play the first professional doubles match of her career alongside Clara Tauson at the Citi Open on Monday, August 1.

Things haven’t gone as planned for the teenager after her historic win at the US Open. Victory has eluded the Brit. Her best result this year has been reaching the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open, where she was downed by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets. Emma Raducanu hasn’t been able to get past the second round at any other tournament.

After an underwhelming season so far, the World No. 10 is ready to make a comeback at the 2022 Citi Open. With the US Open series under way, the teenager will look to get as many matches under her belt as possible.

Raducanu is ready to experiment with new territory when she plays in Washington, D.C. this week. Along with singles participation, the teenage sensation will be partaking in the women’s doubles event. She has paired up with fellow teenager Clara Tauson of Denmark. This will mark the first doubles match of Emma Raducanu’s professional career.

Previously, Emma Raducanu was involved in the Battle of the Brits exhibition event organized by the LTA and Jamie Murray. Here, she played three mixed doubles matches alongside compatriots Kyle Edmund and Joe Salisbury. In 2017, Raducanu played a girls’ doubles match at Wimbledon. At ITF Juniors, the teenager has played in five doubles events but with her doubles match at the Citi Open, she is set to make a WTA doubles debut.

Speaking to Citi Open Instagram live, Raducanu admitted to feeling light on matches having not played any since her second-round exit at Wimbledon. The Grand Slam champion believes that these hard-court tournaments will help her build her game leading up to the US Open.

"I am looking forward to going into the hard-court season because all of the tournaments leading up are brand new to me,” said Raducanu. "It's my first time playing them and they're all really good and big tournaments. So it will be great to just get experience at each of those.”

Emma Raducanu tries out new coach Dmitry Tursunov

Emma Raducanu hasn’t been able to zero in on a permanent coach thus far. Over the past year, Raducanu has experimented with notable coaches like Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz. The Brit, however, hasn’t been able to sustain the partnerships.

The teenager has now hired Russia’s Dmitry Tursunov as her coach on a trial basis, as per a report by the Daily Mail. Tursunov has previously coached the likes of Aslan Karatsev, Elena Vesnina, Aryna Sabalenka and Anett Kontaveit.

The Citi Open will be the 19-year-old’s first tournament with her new coach. Emma Raducanu will then proceed to Toronto for the National Bank Open and then contest at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, both WTA 1000 events. The US Open Champion will then gear up for the final Grand Slam of the year to try to defend her title.

