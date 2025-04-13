Emma Raducanu shares 2-word message as Katie Boulter-led Great Britain qualifies for BJK Cup Finals in her absence

Emma Raducanu has shared her reaction to the Great Britain squad qualifying for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in her absence. The 22-year-old showed her support for Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, and the rest of the team after pulling out of the event.

Following their 2-1 win over Germany, Great Britain took on the Netherlands in the qualifiers of the Billie Jean King Cup. Although Boulter was defeated by Suzan Lamens in the opening tie, Sonay Kartal leveled the scores by claiming a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win over Eva Vedder. Boulter then redeemed herself in the deciding doubles clash, teaming up with Burrage to beat Demi Schuurs and Lamens 6-2, 6-2 in dominant fashion.

Despite not participating in the event herself, Emma Raducanu appears to have been following Great Britain's progress. After the team sealed their spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, the 22-year-old shared an encouraging message for her compatriots on Instagram.

"Let's go!❤️🙏🔥," Raducanu posted.

@emmaraducanu's Instagram story

Raducanu pulled out of the team event shortly after her loss to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. A representative for the Brit told the BBC that she made the "difficult decision" to take care of her body after competing in back-to-back tournaments.

During the team's pre-tournament press conference, Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong admitted to being disappointed over Emma Raducanu's absence. Nevertheless, Keothavong empathized with Raducanu's position and praised the 22-year-old for her crucial role in the team's run to the semifinals of the event last year.

"Naturally disappointed, um, but equally, um, I understand where she's coming from. And look, she gave a lot to this team last year and, um, you know, was a huge part of the reason why we achieved the success that we did," she said.

It remains to be seen whether Raducanu will join the Great Britain squad for the 2025 Billie Jean King Finals, which is set to be held from September 16 to 21 in Shenzhen, China.

Emma Raducanu reportedly eyes Andy Murray's ex-coach Mark Petchey for coaching role

Emma Raducanu - Source: Getty

According to the BBC, Emma Raducanu has reportedly entered discussions with Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey to head up her team. The 22-year-old's decision doesn't come as a surprise since she appreciated Petchey's presence in her players' box during the Miami Open.

During a press conference at the WTA 1000 event, Raducanu disclosed that being surrounded by people she trusted had helped her deliver her best performance this season.

"Just having them around, people that I really trust, yeah, I think that's probably when I started feeling a bit better off the court. That translated on the court. I was freer," Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu has yet to begin her clay season, given her absence from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The Brit will likely make her return to the tour at the upcoming WTA 1000 events in Madrid or Rome to ensure that she is well-prepared for the French Open.

