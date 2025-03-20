Emma Raducanu signs camera with optimistic 3-word message after claiming 1st win at Miami Open

Emma Raducanu secured a commanding straight-sets victory over Japan's Sayaka Ishii in the first round of the Miami Open. After her emphatic win, the British star signed the camera, leaving an optimistic message.

Raducanu had faced a first-round exit against Moyuka Uchijima at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. However, she remained upbeat in Miami and delivered a dominant performance to defeat Uchijima's compatriot, Ishii, in the opening round.

The 2021 US Open champion struck six aces and won 77% of her first-serve points. She also capitalized on five of her six break point opportunities to defeat Sayaka Ishii 6-2, 6-1 in just 65 minutes.

Notably, this marked Raducanu's first victory in Miami, having suffered first-round exits in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the tournament. After her win, the Briton signed the camera, leaving a positive message.

Notably, Raducanu began her Miami Open preparations on a strong note, training with Elena Rybakina ahead of the tournament and it seemingly paid off.

Raducanu has navigated a turbulent coaching journey since her 2021 US Open triumph. This January, the 22-year-old parted ways with former coach Nick Cavaday and pressed on with trainer Yutaka Nakamura. However, she reinforced her team by bringing in Tom Walsh after the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

“It’s gonna be an extremely challenging match": Emma Raducanu ahead of her Miami Open 2R match against Emma Navarro

Emma Raducanu at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu is set to face home favorite Emma Navarro in the second round of the WTA 1000 event in Miami. In her on-court post-match interview, the 22-year-old acknowledged the challenge of facing the American but expressed her determination to play freely and fight for every point.

“It’s gonna be an extremely challenging match, I think. It’s a match where she’s probably in better form so I think I can just go out and try & express myself and compete for every point," she said.

Raducanu later praised Navarro as a kind presence on tour, someone players naturally warm to.

She’s a great person. I think on the tour [she’s] probably one of the people that you would like to warm to and say hi. So it’s gonna be a double Emma tomorrow or whenever," Raducanu added.

The 2021 US Open champion has yet to face Navarro on tour. The 23-year-old, seeded eighth, received a first-round bye, securing a direct entry into the second round. The winner will face either McCartney Kessler or Linda Nosková in the third round.

