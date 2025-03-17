Emma Raducanu starts her preparations with Elena Rybakina by her side ahead of Miami Open

Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina are getting ready for this year's edition of the Miami Open. The British star was seen training alongside the athlete from Kazakhstan ahead of the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament. Now that the BNP Paribas Open has come to a close, the world is ready to turn their attention to the next destination in the Golden Swing.

Despite winning a Grand Slam title a few years ago, Raducanu has never reached the final of a WTA 1000 event. This year's edition of the Miami Open will give the young star another opportunity to get this season back on track.

Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina can be seen training together in a new video shared by the account Cancha Central on social media. The famous Hard Rock Stadium can be seen in the background of the footage. The NFL venue has been used as the main court of the Miami Open for a few years.

While Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina are happy training together ahead of the next WTA 1000 event of the season, the pair have faced each other just once at the professional level. The Kazakh came out on top in a Round of 32 match at the 2022 Sydney Open.

Emma Raducanu's Complicated Loss at Indian Wells

BNP Paribas Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu is ready to get a fresh start at this year's Miami Open. The British athlete took a tough loss at Indian Wells, where she was defeated by Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-2. The Japanese player went on to lose agaist Coco Gauff in a tense clash that had to be decided via a tiebreak.

The 2021 US Open winner went on to share her thoughts with the press regarding the loss. The British player said she "tried to be agressive", but Uchijima's skills on the court proved to be too much for her to overcome. Raducanu has only won three singles matches this year and needs all the ranking points she can get in Miami.

Regardless of what has happened during the first few months of this season, Raducanu's young age and Grand Slam title still represent plenty of potential for the player's career. Former tennis player Tim Henman recently predicted that Raducanu would end up with more Grand Slam titles than Alexander Zverev once their careers come to an end.

