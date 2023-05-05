Emma Raducanu shared an update about her health on Friday as she came live on Instagram from the hospital bed after she underwent the second of the three surgeries she is scheduled to have.

A couple of days ago, Raducanu announced that she would be missing out on this year's Wimbledon and Roland Garros because she'll have to go through surgeries on both her hands and left ankle. As a result, she'll be out of action for "the next few months."

Earlier today (May 5), the 2021 US Open champion shared the update about her health with her fans through a lighthearted session on Instagram, where the 20-year-old was smiling the whole time.

"So good to eat but I just had my ankle done. So two out of three done and one to go but not for like two weeks' time," Emma Raducanu said.

She confirmed that her ankle surgery has been completed, and the third one will take place in two weeks. Later on her Instagram Live, the tennis star thanked all of her fans who supported her after the news of her triple surgery came out.

Afterward, she also uploaded a picture of herself on her Instagram story, where she was sitting in a wheelchair with her left ankle and right hand tied up in bandages after surgeries.

What Emma Raducanu had to say about her recent injury diagnosis

The 2021 US Open Champion took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that she won't be able to participate in Wimbledon and Roland Garros this year following a series of surgeries.

Raducanu shared a picture of herself with a handwritten letter, in which she revealed that she has been suffering from recurring bone injuries in both of her hands. The 20-year-old further stated that she tried her best to manage the pain and play through it.

"It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury to a bone of both hands. I'm having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues. I'm disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle," Emma Raducanu wrote.

The former World No. 10 also wrote that she tried to cope with the pain and injury by "reducing practice load" and "missing weeks of training." But unfortunately, all those efforts were not enough.

After Raducanu won the 2021 US Open, she instantly became a top star in the eyes of the media and professionals. However, she failed to live up to the expectations because of struggles with her form as well as injury concerns. The latest leave of absence, combined with her withdrawal from Madrid, will see the 20-year-old drop out of the top 100 in the WTA rankings.

