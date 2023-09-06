Harry Potter fame Emma Watson and rapper Meek Mill have added their names to the list of celebrities attending the 2023 US Open. Mill and Watson, along with Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, were among the spectators to watch Ben Shelton beat Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinal on Tuesday, September 5.

Every year, Flushing Meadows is the preferred destination for celebrities to catch tennis action. Top tennis players of the world competing in the final Grand Slam event of the year attracts some of the most famous names out there.

This year's US Open has been no different as dozens of superstars have already flocked to the stands, with the semifinals and the final yet to be played.

Emma Watson enjoyed the Shelton-Tiafoe match in the company of Anna Wintour. Earlier this year, the actress also attended the Wimbledon Championships women's final between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur, and the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Emma Watson at the US Open.

Another big name in the house for Tuesday's match was American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill. The rapper has an amusing history with tennis as he famously bunny-hopped after losing a match to billionaire Michael Ruben over two years ago.

Meek Mill at the US Open.

Previously, former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama attended Djokovic's first-round fixture at Flushing Meadows. Michelle Obama also honored Billie Jean King in an event held to celebrate 50 years of equal pay for men and women participants.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the US Open.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and pop sensation Justin Bieber, along with his wife Hailey, witnessed Coco Gauff lock horns with Elise Mertens in the third round last week.

Jimmy Butler, Justin Bieber and Hailey cheer for Coco Gauff.

Furthermore, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, too, had a celebrity in the form of the Latin Grammy winner Sebastian Yatra cheering for him from the stands. The Spaniard also sang a verse of Yatra's single Vagabundo after a premature end to his opening match against Germany's Dominik Koepfer.

Sebastian Yatra; Carlos Alcaraz

Ben Shelton beats Frances Tiafoe, sets up US Open semifinal clash with Novak Djokovic

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling quarterfinal battle on Tuesday, September 5, to set up a final-four clash with 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Shelton sent a staggering 14 aces down Tiafoe's court and won a total of 123 points to trounce the latter 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 to enter a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in his budding career.

Djokovic, on the other hand, dispatched Taylor Fritz in his quarterfinal bout on Tuesday. The Serb won the tie in straight sets to record his 30 straight victory over an American tennis player.

The US Open semifinal will be Shelton and Djokovic's first career meeting.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis