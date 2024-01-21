A group of people donning banana costumes during Daniil Medvedev's 2024 Australian Open third-round match elicited hilarious reactions from the fans.

Medvedev defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 6-3) at the Margaret Court Arena to secure his place in the fourth round where he will play Portugal's Nuno Borges for a place in the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Slam.

Fans spotted a group of people dressed in banana costumes during the match and shared their amusement on social media.

One fan stated that they were exasperated by the recurring trend of fruit and vegetable-themed attire at tennis matches while referring to Jannik Sinner's fan group, known as the Carota Boys, who don carrot costumes.

"Please, enough cheerleading fruits. If you see another fruit in disguise, put it in the blender and make it into pulp," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

One fan expressed their frustration with the theme of fruit and vegetable costumes at tennis matches, stating:

"i cannot take this anymore."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Daniil Medvedev: "I know where I'm going, I know what I have to do in life"

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open

Speaking to the press following his win over Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev expressed his contentment with life, stating that he has always been a joyful individual. However, he emphasized that the past few months have brought him a sense of "peace."

"Honestly, I felt like I was always a happy person in life. I think now even more. As I said, this last one month and a half, I'm feeling, how you call it, in peace with myself. I feel like I know where I'm going. I know what I have to do in life," Medvedev said. "Only talking about me, even if it's selfish, then of course, talking about my family stuff."

The World No. 3 expressed that he has a clear vision for his life and has outlined the steps he intends to take to achieve his goals.

"I know what I want to do. I know what goals I have and how I want to achieve them," Daniil Medvedev said. "Like all these little things, sometimes even little things you don't know where you're going, you can feel a little lost sometimes."

Daniil Medvedev expressed that regardless of the outcome of tennis matches, his ultimate goal is to be happy and is "looking forward to what's next."

"I'm probably going to feel like this sometimes during the season, especially with tennis, which is so up and down, the game," he added. "So far I'm feeling happy and looking forward to what's next."