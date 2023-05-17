Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic’s 2023 Italian Open quarterfinal match did not disappoint in terms of on-court drama.

On Wednesday, May 17, Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic took to the Center Court in Rome. The Dane put on a sublime display in the opening set as the Serb looked out of sorts. The 20-year-old broke Novak Djokovic in his opening service game and gained a 2-0 lead. Thereafter, Rune did not falter and instead secured an insurance break to give himself a 5-1 lead. He closed out the opener on his service game, with a score of 6-2.

The second set proved to be a neck-and neck battle in the first five games. As Holger Rune served to hold in the sixth game, the line umpire made a bad judgement at 40-30.

Rune, who saw that Djokovic’s ball had landed out but had not been called, was quick to challenge the decision and asked chair umpire Mohmed Lahyani to intervene. Much to the World No. 7's frustration, Lahyani sided with the original decision and granted a crucial deuce point to the World No. 1.

As it turns out, Novak Djokovic went on to snatch the break and gained a 4-2 lead. He then proceeded to hold his serve and bettered his score 5-2, which aggravated his opponent to no end.

Rune lashed out at the chair umpire and reminded him that he made a similar wrong decision during his Madrid Open match against Alexander Bublik.

"This is every time we play. You don’t see it. Ok. In Madrid against Bublik. There was a ball. I have clear, and you don’t see it. You’re an absolute joke, man!"uRune screamed at Lahyani.

He further asked Lahyani to respect the players as he noted that the umpires walk away clean-handed, but fines are imposed when the players make mistakes.

"Answer my question. Do you get punished when you do a mistake? Because when we do a mistake, we get a fine. You don't. So, please respect the players," Rune said.

Rune's mentor Patrick Mouratoglou then intervened in an effort to calm the furious 20-year-old. The Paris Masters champion, however, blasted the umpire with an accusation that Lahyani always paints him in bad light.

“This guy is a joke. This guy is a joke. It’s the umpire that makes me look like the bad guy! It’s always the umpire that makes me look like the bad guy,” the Dane said.

While Rune eventually managed to break back, the second set concluded in Novak Djokovic’s favor 6-4 after an extended rain delay.

Holger Rune defeats Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Italian Open

Holger Rune in the 2023 Italian Open quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic fell short in his Italian Open title defense as a determined Holger Rune knocked out the World No. 1 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old quickly recovered from his second set loss and went on to gain a two-break advantage over the defending champion.The match concluded in favor of the Paris Masters champion with a score of 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Rune will now face the winner of the clash between Francisco Cerundolo and Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Italian Open.

