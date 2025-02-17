"Equivalent of Rafael Nadal beating Roger Federer" - American ex-pro explains Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl 2025 result in tennis terms

Sam Querrey felt the NFL Super Bowl final between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was a one-sided contest, much like Rafael Nadal’s commanding win over Roger Federer in the 2008 French Open final.

Ad

The Eagles stunned the Chiefs 40-22 for the Super Bowl title and former American pro tennis star Querrey drew a parallel to Nadal’s 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 win against Federer to win the 2008 French Open crown.

Speaking on the Nothing Major podcast, alongside fellow tennis players John Isner and Steve Johnson, Querrey said that the NFL Super Bowl final didn’t quite live up to the hype.

“It was a bad game. It reminded me of...it was kind of the equivalent of, what was that year? Nadal beating Federer at the French Open? Oh, this game was over at halftime. It felt like that,” he said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jack Sock, who is a regular on the podcast, did not feature in this episode since he had traveled to watch the final. It turned out that Sock was the only Chiefs fan on the podcast, as even Isner was backing the Eagles.

“It was crazy. You never thought that Philadelphia could have been America's team, but I feel like most of the country was rooting for the Eagles,” said the former World No. 8.

Ad

Steve Johnson added that the Eagles had the public sentiment going their way.

“I didn't rere one way or the other. But I mean, yeah, I think most of the people wanted the Eagles (to win) because I guess people…unless you're from that area, like Jack or somebody or the Patriots back in the day, the dynasty maybe gets old for the mass majority. They want to see a new winner or a new comeback story. I think most people… it seemed like cruising around. I was in Florida last week, were heavy Eagles. A lot more green than red for sure.”

Ad

Interestingly, Coco Gauff also supported the Eagles in the final. Although she is a loyal supporter of the Miami Dolphins, Gauff had switched sides to back the Eagles in the summit clash.

Serena Williams stole the show at the NFL Super Bowl

Serena Williams performs at the NFL Super Bowl. Source: Getty

Serena Williams stole the limelight during the NFL Super Bowl’s halftime show as she starred in a cameo during Kendrick Lamar’s performance. The 23-time Grand Slam champion grooved to Lamar’s infamous track ‘Not Like Us’ and sent the internet into a tizzy as she executed the crip walk.

Ad

It was a ‘full-circle’ moment for Williams as she had done the crip walk at Wimbledon after beating Maria Sharapova for the 2012 London Olympics gold medal but later received flak for her dance. However, it was a different scenario 13 years after that incident, as dance moves took the Internet by storm and won her praise aplenty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback