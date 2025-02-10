Coco Gauff makes her feelings known on Eagles crushing Chiefs to win Super Bowl, reaffirms her loyalty to Dolphins

American tennis star Coco Gauff switched allegiances to support the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl final, but re-affirmed her loyalty to her favourite team, the Miami Dolphins. The Eagles stormed to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to lift the Super Bowl title.

Gauff was happy to be on the winning side and congratulated the Eagles on their win and followed it up by sending positive vibes to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins last won the Super Bowl back in 1973 and Gauff, 20, hoped they would find their glory days once again.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gauff wrote:

“congrats to philly lolll it was fun being an eagles fan for a day. I gotta go back to my fins now but hopefully we’ll see this success in my lifetime 😭😣”

Expand Tweet

Though her favourite team was not in the final, Gauff would have been happy to have backed the winning team as she stayed awake all night to catch the final match of the NFL season. Coco Gauff is currently in Doha, where she will compete in the Qatar Open 2025.

"& I love hip hop. Lol now I'm headed back to sleep. Literally just woke up just for the halftime show," Gauff posted on her Instagram story.

The Super Bowl Halftime show was a spectacle, with American rapper Kendrick Lamar headlining the performance. Lamar performed his wildly popular song “Not Like Us”, which recently won five Grammy Awards last week, including song of the year and best music video. Gauff doffed her hat to Lamar.

"An eagles fan for the day & a kendrick fan forever," Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff gives shoutout to Lamar, Serena Williams, SZA and Samuel Jackson

Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform at the Super Bowl. Source: Getty

Coco Gauff thoroughly enjoyed the Super Bowl Halftime show and later lauded praise on all the performers who made it special. Kendrick Lamar headlined the show, which was narrated by actor Samuel L Jackson and also featured American songwriter and singer SZA. Tennis legend Serena Williams also made a guest appearance as she jived to “Not Like Us”.

"Loved the show and serena ate that. I love rap music and hip hop culture man. shoutout to sza too & K dot 🐐 🔥 and #SamuelLJackson narrating was just chef kiss. well thought out," Gauff posted on X.

Expand Tweet

She followed that up with a special shoutout to Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Williams performed the Crip Walk, a popular hip-hop dance move, and it broke the internet.

“serena is the 🐐! icon doing iconic things.” said the World No. 3.

After a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open, Coco Gauff returns to the Tour at the Qatar Open. She is seeded third and will face Marta Kostyuk in the first round on Tuesday, February 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback