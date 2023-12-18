Eugenie Bouchard attends Miami Dolphins' NFL clash against New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard was in attendance for the Miami Dolphins' home game, against the New York Jets, on Sunday night (December 17).

The Canadian ace watched on from the stands as a depleted Dolphins team routed their opposition from the Big Apple, 30-0. Starting wide receiver Tyreek Hill may not have been on the game-day teamsheet, but others stepped up, ensuring the Dolphins bounced back from their Monday night meltdown against the Tennessee Titans.

Jaylen Waddle was the highlight reel on the night, notching up a season-high 142 receiving yards on eight receptions, including a massive 60-yard touchdown. The shutout also ended the New York Jets' playoff hopes.

Bouchard shared a photograph from the stands via her Instagram account during the game, and the Dolphins' social media team returned the favor by re-sharing her story on their handle minutes later.

Eugenie Bouchard shares a photograph from the game via her Instagram account

A resident of Miami, Florida, seeing Bouchard support the local teams isn't a surprise. Earlier this year in January, she was photographed attending a Miami Heat game against the Boston Celtics at the Miami-Dade Arena, where the former sealed a close 98-95 victory.

She has also been spotted at numerous other sporting events in the past, most famously at an NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks way back in 2017. She agreed to go for the game after losing a Super Bowl bet with a fan named John Goehrke, on Twitter. Bouchard lived up to her commitment and was pictured enjoying the game with her date.

Billie Jean King Cup victory adds shine to what was

otherwise a lackluster 2023 season for Eugenie Bouchard

Heidi El Tabakh, Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Marina Stakusic, Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski of Team Canada pose for a photo with the trophy after winning the Billie Jean King Cup Final match between Canada and Italy at Estadio de La Cartuja on November 12, 2023 in Seville, Spain.

Eugenie Bouchard had a rather disappointing 2023 season. The former Wimbledon finalist's season began in Auckland where she was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a severe bout of food poisoning. At the 2023 Australian Open, she suffered a shock defeat in the first round of qualifiers against American Ashlyn Krueger, in three sets.

She played a few tournaments in the lead-up to the French Open, most notably in Madrid, where she once again used her protected ranking to enter the qualifying competition. She won her way through to the main draw where she beat Dayana Yastremska in the first round. She was beaten in the second round by Martina Trevisan. She did not play the French Open, however, giving no indication why.

She lost in the qualifiers at the Wimbledon Championships as Greet Minnen beat her in straight sets. At the 2023 US Open, Bouchard once again failed to get past the qualifier round, losing to Dayana Yastremska at the final hurdle.

Bouchard's season, however, ended on a high as she was a part of the Canadian team that lifted the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup. She played in two doubles matches during the tournament and won them both en route to the title, the first in the country's history.