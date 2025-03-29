Eugenie Bouchard brings along her luxury Dior bag as she 'pretends to hike' during pickleball tour stop in Utah

Eugenie Bouchard took a hiatus during PPA’s Red Rock Open in Utah, Mexico. She went hiking with fellow pickleball player Ryan Sherry to spend time in the desert and take a break from the sport.

Since Bouchard transitioned from tennis to pickleball in 2024, she has been actively participating in PPA tournaments worldwide. She is World No. 15 in the singles category, which shows that the transition has been smooth, as her tennis skills have transferred.

The 31-year-old took a small detour at the Red Rock Open in Utah, where she went out in the desert with another pickleball player, Ryan Sherry, for a hike. She was spotted flaunting her Dior handbag in the pictures she has posted on her Instagram handle. It was not traditional hiking, as she captioned the image:

“Pretending to hike”

The trip was more of a detour from the sport, with a visit to places to explore and relax. Taking a break helps rejuvenate, which in turn helps produce impressive performances.

To end her day, Bouchard finished by eating two ice creams, maximizing every aspect of the break. Another picture she posted was captioned:

“andddd end the day with two (2) ice creams”

Genie Bouchard Instagram stories displaying her taking a hike in the deserts of Utah - Source: Instagram/@eugeniebouchard

Eugenie Bouchard is not participating in any tennis tournaments, except for some exhibition matches. But she has not given up on the idea of competing on the WTA tour again. She has signed a three-year contract with the PPA to promote the sport globally by competing as a professional player, indicating that she might resume her tennis journey after three years.

Eugenie Bouchard faced early-round exits at the Red Rock Open in Utah

Eugenie Bouchard playing pickleball - Source: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard participated in all three categories of the tournament, which are singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament kicked off with women’s doubles, where she partnered with Genie Erokhina. The duo won the first match in three sets against Hannah Blatt and Lingwei Kong. They were outblown in the second round by Anna Leigh Waters and Catherine Parenteau with a score of 11-6, 11-2.

The next category was the mixed doubles, where she partnered with Brandon French. They were knocked out in the first round by Roscoe Bellamy and Victoria DiMuzio in three sets.

Bouchard even participated in the singles category, where she received the first round as a bye with respect to her rankings. She was toppled by Jalina Ingram in the second round in straight sets.

Other ex-tennis players competing at the tournament were the former World No. 8, Jack Sock, and the former World No. 11, Sam Querrey. The two Americans did not make any significant progress in either of the doubles categories, but Sock has reached the semifinal round in the singles category, facing off against Connor Garnett on Saturday.

