Eugenie Bouchard challenges viral proposal on voting rights in US as a Miami Beach resident

Eugenie Bouchard weighed in on a viral proposal about "how to fix America," which suggested restricting voting rights. The Canadian tennis and pickleball star questioned whether Green Card holders, who pay taxes in the USA, should have a say in where their money goes.

A viral suggestion posted on X by Matt Walsh has received over 5.5 million views. The proposal suggested restricting voting rights to only fluent English speakers, US citizens, those who pass a civics test, and individuals not receiving welfare.

Bouchard, who is a resident of Miami Beach responded to the suggestion by writing:

"What if you are not a citizen but pay taxes in the US (ie Green Card holder)? Shouldn’t you get a say as to where your money goes?"

As of now, Green Card holders cannot vote in the USA. Walsh later explained that he was talking about stripping the voting rights of people who hold dual citizenship.

As for Eugenie Bouchard, it is unknown if she is a Green Card holder or a dual citizen. However, she does reside in Miami Beach and recently shared about her outings near home. She enjoyed scrumptious food and donned beachwear for her beach outing.

Bouchard's sporting career has taken a turn in the past few years as she is cutting down on her tennis time to make space for pickleball. Her last official match on the WTA Tour came at the Canadian Open in August of 2024.

Eugenie Bouchard played the Pickleball Slam 3 with Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, and Andy Roddick

(L-R) Andy Roddick, Steffi Graf, and Eugenie Bouchard at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard teamed up with Andy Roddick at the Pickleball Slam 3 in Vegas in February. They faced off against the defending champions Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. Both teams also enjoyed the services of more tennis legends as John Isner joined Bouchard while Mardy Fish joined Graf.

After three matches left the scores tied, a dreambreaker decided Agassi and Graf's victory. The tennis power couple defended their title successfully and earned the $1 million prize.

Days later, Bouchard was involved in a Major League Pickleball trade fiasco. She was drafted by the New Jersey 5s as a free agent, but within three days, she was traded to the Phoenix Flames. Several memes of the situation were created in the pickleball world, but Bouchard saw the funny side of things.

