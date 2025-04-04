Eugenie Bouchard indulges in a sweet post-match treat but regrets eating it all

Eugenie Bouchard has shared images of her favorite post-match food, Funnel Cake. Though the former Wimbledon finalist is still registered with the WTA, having turned pro with the PPA (Professional Picketball Association) last year, she appears to be moving further towards a pickleball future.

Ad

Bouchard's pickleball team, the New Jersey 5s, traded her in February to the Phoenix Flames. The Canadian will join forces with three-time Major doubles titleist Jack Sock, which effectively commits her to pickleball for the summer. This week, she teamed up with Brandon French in the PPA Red Rock Open mixed doubles, losing to Victoria DiMuzio and Roscoe Bellamy 11-6, 6-11, 11-7.

After the match, Bouchard took to her Instagram stories to post an image of her tucking into a hefty plate of funnel cake. She captioned the image:

Ad

Trending

"Post match recovery"

Bouchard then followed the image with another of the plate, almost empty, with another comment, which suggested that she'd over-eaten:

"Update: I feel sick"

Eugenie Bouchard IG Story. Source: Instagram/@geniebouchard

Eugenie Bouchard IG Story. Source: Instagram/@geniebouchard

Bouchard was last seen on the WTA tour in August 2024 at the Canadian Open qualifiers. She was beaten by Japan's Moyuka Uchijima.

Ad

Eugenie Bouchard insists her tennis career is not over - intends to return to the WTA Tour

WTA 1000 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers 2024 - Previews - Source: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard competed in two Grand Slam semifinals and the 2014 Wimbledon final, losing in straight sets to Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-0. In her sole win on the WTA Tour, she defeated Karolina Pliskova in the final of the 2014 Nurnberger Versicherungscup. The win made her the first Canadian to win a Tour title since Aleksandra Wozniak in 2008.

Ad

Last year, the 31-year-old told the Tennis Insider Club, per express.co.uk, that she would make a return to tennis, but only when her pickleball schedule allows. She said:

"I just didn't want to let go of tennis completely for sure, and so I've played a few tournaments this year. It's obviously tough - if I'm not playing full-time on the tour, it's hard to have goals and expectations. For now I want to keep playing both sports professionally, we’ll see how long this lasts because I’m adding a lot on my plate"

In February, Bouchard played in Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's third Pickleball Slam. She and former US Open champion Andy Roddick lost to Agassi and Graf for the $1 million prize.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi