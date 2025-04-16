Eugenie Bouchard lives the luxury life in Vietnam as part of MLP Tour 2025

Eugenie Bouchard has shared an image of her enjoying luxury Vietnamese hospitality. The former Wimbledon finalist is in Ho Chi Minh City as part of a major pickleball event. She was traded by the New Jersey 5's pickleball team to the Phoenix Flames in February. She has joined her new team for the MLP (Major League Pickleball) tournament in Vietnam from April 11 to 18.

The event also featured Vietnamese players alongside pickleballers from other nations. Representatives from the MLP teams, the Bay Area Breakers, and the Columbus Sliders will also play in the tournament. Bouchard has joined three-time Major doubles tennis titlist Jack Sock at the Flames, and the pair will look to promote the game in the Far East.

Bouchard shared an image of her kicking back in a luxury, chauffeur-driven vehicle as she prepared for the tournament. She just added the location in her Instagram story:

"Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam"

Eugenie Bouchard IG Story | Source: Eugenie Bouchard Instagram/@geniebouchard

Eugenie Bouchard made it to two Grand Slam semifinals and the 2014 Wimbledon final, in which she lost to Petra Kvitova. She won one WTA Tour title, defeating Karolina Pliskova to win the 2014 Nürnberger Versicherungscup. She was the first Canadian to win a Tour title since Aleksandra Wozniak in 2008.

Despite her pickleball commitments, Eugenie Bouchard insists she's not done with tennis

Genie Bouchard at Andre Agassi and World's Top Pros Play Pickleball at Life Time PENN 1 - Source: Getty

The MLP sees Bouchard as an ideal representative for their growing sport and features her heavily in their ad campaigns and literature. However, she has made it clear that despite her pickleball commitments, she intends to return to tennis as her schedule allows.

Phoenix Flames IG Screenshot | Source: Phoenix Flames Instagram/@phxflames

Last year, the 31-year-old signed up with the MLP, having seen her WTA ranking drop into the 1000s. Nevertheless, she told the Tennis Insider Club, per express.co.uk:

"I just didn't want to let go of tennis completely for sure, and so I've played a few tournaments this year. It's obviously tough - if I'm not playing full-time on the tour, it's hard to have goals and expectations. For now I want to keep playing both sports professionally, we’ll see how long this lasts because I’m adding a lot on my plate."

In February, Bouchard confirmed her pickleball credentials when she took part in Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's third Pickleball Slam. She and former US Open champion Andy Roddick were beaten by Agassi and Graf, losing out on a $1 million prize.

