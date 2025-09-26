  • home icon
  Eugenie Bouchard marks new career-high in pickleball career with first final at Sacramento Vintage Open vs World No. 2

Eugenie Bouchard marks new career-high in pickleball career with first final at Sacramento Vintage Open vs World No. 2

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 26, 2025 17:53 GMT
&quot;Fox &amp; Friends&quot; Celebrates National Pickleball Day - Source: Getty
Eugenie Bouchard at the "Fox & Friends" Celebrates National Pickleball Day - Source: Getty

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has bid adieu to her prominent tennis career after playing the 2025 Canadian Open. However, her admiration for the sport has led her to continue playing pickleball, and she has reached the finals of the 2025 Sacramento Vintage Open.

The former WTA World No. 5, Eugenie Bouchard, has won one singles and one doubles title throughout her career. As a junior player, she clinched the Wimbledon Championship women's singles title. In her 2014 season, she reached the finals of the Wimbledon Championship and semi-finals of the Australian Open and French Open.

Bouchard has been playing pickleball since 2024 and is currently competing at the 2025 Pickleball Central Sacramento Vintage Open, and has reached the final round of the tournament. She defeated Layne Sleeth in the round of 16, Brooke Buckner in the quarter-finals, and Lea Jansen in the semi-finals and will lock horns with World No. 2, Kate Fahey, in the Championship match.

Through their recent Instagram post, Pickleball.com shared Bouchard's exemplary performance as she reached her first championship final.

"#5 Genie Bouchard makes it to her first Championship Sunday match on the PPA Tour after defeating #3 Jansen in the semis. She will face off against #1 Kate Fahey on Sunday 1pm ET on @pickleballtv"
Arriving from a sports background, Kate Fahey led a notable collegiate tennis career and was a three-time All-American and twice named Big Ten Player of the Year. She played professional tennis and retired due to wrist injuries. She has now become one of the top players in pickleball.

Eugenie Bouchard reflects on her emotional farewell to professional tennis at the 2025 Canadian Open

Eugenie Bouchard at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Eugenie Bouchard at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 4 - Source: Getty

The Canadian star, Eugenie Bouchard, announced her retirement at the 2025 National Bank Open after losing a round of 64 match to the former World No. 4, Swiss player, Belinda Bencic.

"I've always had a feeling I would end my career here Montreal is where I was born and raised, so it just feels right. An emotional moment. I think I just wanted a moment like this because my career deserved a moment like this. I really think I got it tonight, and I'm so grateful for that," she shared via ESPN.
She continued,

"I've given so much to tennis, and it's given me so much, but I do feel ready to move on from that and do other things in life, but I will forever be grateful for what tennis has given me."

For two years, Bouchard also came in the top 10 list of Forbes’ World's Highest-Paid Female Athletes.

Edited by Rupesh
