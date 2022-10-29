Eugenie Bouchard reacts to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce 

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has given her thoughts on American football quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen's divorce.

Brady and Bündchen have filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. The news emerged after many weeks of rumors about their marital problems. The couple took to social media to confirm the news on Friday.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," Brady wrote on Instagram.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we spent together and only wish the best for Tom always," Bundchen said.

According to Vogue Magazine, the couple reportedly filed for divorce after reaching a settlement that included joint custody of their children.

Bouchard later took to Instagram and reacted to the news of the footballer’s divorce with a sad emoji.

Eugenie Bouchard reveals her admiration for Roger Federer

Eugenie Bouchard looks up to Roger Federer and considers him a role model. In a post-match press conference of Guadalaraja Open’s first round, she revealed that it was an honor to know that young kids in Canada look up to her, just the way she looks at Federer. She also stated that no one can replicate the way she looks up to the Swiss maestro.

"Well, I mean, the way I look at Roger, I don't know if it can be replicated by anyone. If there are kids that look up to me, I've always said this throughout my career: it's just an honor," Bouchard said.

Bouchard recalled the days when she was a young girl, hanging around tennis courts and waiting for players to give her an autograph and said to have become that person to someone else is an honor.

"I remember being that little kid, looking up to players, wanting their autographs, watching them on TV. To be that person for someone else is just an honor. I appreciate the support. I hope I can inspire people to, yeah, get out, play tennis, play sports," she said.

