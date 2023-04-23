Eugenie Bouchard has been showered with love and support from the hotel she is currently staying at ahead of her 2023 Madrid Open campaign.

Bouchard is currently on the comeback trail. After nursing a shoulder injury for 17 months that required surgery, she made her return to the court last August at the WTA 125 tournament in Vancouver. However, her journey back on the court has been underwhelming.

The Canadian has participated in just four tournaments this year. She made it to the Round of 16 at the ITF Oeiras Ladies Open in Portugal and the Round of 32 at the WTA 250 Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia after being eliminated in the qualifiers of the ASB Classic and the Australian Open.

Bouchard is set to participate in the 2023 Madrid Open next, which is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, April 25, and will continue until May 5. Upon her arrival in Madrid, the 29-year-old was overwhelmed by the warm welcome she received from the hotel where she is staying.

The hotel staff went above and beyond to show their support for Bouchard by writing encouraging messages on the bathroom mirror. Touched by the gesture, she took to social media to share an image of the mirror and express her heartfelt gratitude towards the hotel staff.

"What a cute welcome!" Bouchard cationed her Instagram story.

Eugenie Bouchard hints at playing Billie Jean King Cup 2023 finals

Last week Eugenie Bouchard extended her congratulations to Team Canada for their impressive victory over Belgium in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

Canada advanced to the finals with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Belgium at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, with Leylah Fernandez being instrumental in her team's victory.

Bouchard turned to social media to congratulate the squad. She expressed her gratitude for their hard work and dedication and also hinted at the prospect of competing in the finals, which are scheduled to take place later this year.

"Congrats girlies!!!! Thanks for doing all the hard work, see ya in the finals," Bouchard wrote.

Fernandez started strong for her country with a commanding 6-0, 6-3 win over Yanina Wickmayer. However, Ysaline Bonaventure fought back, defeating Rebecca Marino 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to even the score.

Undeterred, the 20-year-old once again rose to the occasion, delivering a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Bonaventure to put Canada back in the lead. However, Greet Minnen's 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Katherine Sebov leveled the score 2-2.

In a high-stakes doubles match, Gabriela Dabrowski and Fernandez joined forces to defeat Kirsten Flipkens and Minnen 6-1, 6-2, and secure Canada's place in the finals.

