Eugenie Bouchard's twin sister Beatrice drops amusing 3-word reaction to Canadian's 2025 photodump

Eugenie Bouchard's sister Beatrice Bouchard recently dropped a teasing reaction to her latest post on Instagram. The Canadian shared pictures, which included glimpses from her practice sessions in tennis and pickleball. She also included adorable snapshots, dressed in simple yet stylish outfits.

Eugenie Bouchard teamed up with Andy Roddick at Pickleball Slam 3 in Las Vegas back in February. The duo competed against Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi but lost after three games and a tiebreak round. Bouchard recovered from a minor eye injury caused by a training accident right before the event. She continues to play professional pickleball and occasionally trains in tennis as of March 2025.

Bouchard recently shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram. The Canadian tennis pro posted a mirror selfie, dressed in a stylish green top and black denim. The post further included moments of her recent practice sessions in Pickleball, a sport that the WTA star has been practicing for a while now. She also dropped candid clicks of delicious cuisines and classy locations.

"we’re so back," her caption said.

Among hundreds of fans adoring her pictures, her sister Beatrice Bouchard also had a vote. Cheekily expressing curiosity over her post caption, Beatrice enquired:

"Back from where?????"

She also gushed over a picture in which the WTA star posted a first-person POV of spending a memorable time with her father.

"Pic 6 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺" she wrote.

Eugenie Bouchard's Post - Via Instagram

Eugenie Bouchard's last appearance came at the Canadian Open back in 2024. Despite the heavy anticipation, she suffered a setback in the opening round against Moyuka Uchijima.

Eugenie Bouchard settles excitement with her pretty pictures amid Pickleball disappointment

Eugenie Bouchard at the Andre Agassi and World's Top Pros Play Pickleball at Life Time PENN 1 - Source: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard found a cheeky reason to find peace with her defeat at the Pickleball Slam 3. The WTA star mentioned how her pretty on-court outfit compensated for the disappointment of losing a massive paycheck of $1 Million.

Played on February 16, 2025, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, the Pickleball Slam 3 featured tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf defending their title against Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard. Despite the commendable attempt from Bouchard and Roddick, Agassi managed to defend his title, walking home with the trophy and paycheck.

While everyone expected a word of disappointment from Bouchard, the situation turned out to be on the contrary. She posted glimpses from the event on Instagram, mentioning how no other player could defeat her in looks.

"I may not have won the tournament but at least I had the cutest outfit," her caption said.

Eugenie Bouchard has admitted to an increasing interest in Pickleball. This has resulted in a shift to the paddlesport, acting as a catalyst for its growth across the globe.

