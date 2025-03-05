Eugenie Bouchard shuts down report of her 'Hot Girl Summer' plans impacting her availability for Major League Pickleball 2025 season

Eugenie Bouchard recently responded to a user on X (formerly Twitter) questioning whether she would compete in the upcoming Major League Pickleball event. The Canadian, however, responded to the user's skepticism with a question of her own.

Bouchard's last appearance on a tennis court came at the 2024 Canadian Open qualifiers, where she fell to Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 7-5, 5-7, 4-6. Although she hasn’t officially retired from the sport, her appearances have been scarce since then, as she has shifted her focus to Pickleball.

On top of that, on March 2, the Canadian took part in the Major League Pickleball (MLP) Premier Level Free Agency Draft and was selected by the New Jersey 5s as their eighth overall pick.

Bouchard's commitment to the New Jersey 5s has now been confirmed, but a user on X, named Jimmy Miller, was skeptical about whether she would participate. They speculated that the 31-year-old might have other plans during the MLP season, calling them "Hot Girl Summer."

"Hearing that Genie B won't be available for the majority of MLP events this year, as it interrupts her "Hot Girl Summer". She has already made plans and is not happy about the scheduling. Will be interesting to see how that plays out with today's draft," they wrote.

In response, Bouchard playfully asked what plans they were referring to.

Expand Tweet

When Eugenie Bouchard exuded glamour in Las Vegas in a memorable outing

Eugenie Bouchard at Pickleball Slam 3 - Image Source: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard has frequently turned heads with her glamorous appearances off the court. Before the Pickleball Slam 3, the Canadian sensation enjoyed a night out in Las Vegas and shared a few pictures on Instagram. Bouchard donned an adorable red outfit, an ideal complement for her blonde hair. She also hit the court with Andre Agassi ahead of the event in Las Vegas.

The annual Pickleball Slam was held last month. American tennis legend, Agassi, teamed up with his wife, 22-time Major champion Steffi Graf, against former US Open champion Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard.

The match, which took place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, was eventually won by Team Agassi, who had entered the event as two-time defending champions. Moreover, Graf and Agassi received a whopping $1 million prize money this year as well, by winning three matches and a tiebreaker against Roddick and Bouchard.

The Canadian's last pickleball match was at the PPA Tour's Carvana Mesa Cup, where she was defeated by a dominant Kaitlyn Christian.

