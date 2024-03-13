Novak Djokovic recently slumped to a third-round defeat to lucky loser Luca Nardi at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. Many of the Serb's fans were seemingly alarmed by his results this season on Tuesday (March 12), while a few didn't make much of his recent struggles.

Djokovic has not had an ideal start to his campaign on the ATP Tour this year. The World No. 1 went 1-1 in his United Cup matches in early January, before suffering a surprise defeat to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open a few weeks later.

The 36-year-old then took a short break from competitive tennis, before making his much-awaited return to Indian Wells - where he hadn't played since 2019. The five-time titlist's form didn't improve, though, as he was eliminated in the third round by Italian lucky loser Luca Nardi.

Novak Djokovic has not picked up any titles despite being well into his 2024 ATP Tour season, which certainly doesn't bode well for him. Moreover, he unwittingly made more headlines this year for his media interactions than his game.

In that regard, one of the Serb's fans felt his attitude towards winning matches has been dubious lately, before claiming that he is acting more casually than Roger Federer did when he was his age.

"Exactly. It's not about him losing but his attitude recently. Behaving as if he is unbeatable and keeps looking to make media headlines. Even Federer didn't look so casual at 36 years old," they wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan, meanwhile, wasn't as negative as they claimed that the Serb deserves to relish in his career achievements at this point in his career.

"Djokovic has won Everything he needs to win he can Rest now," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic is on the entry list for next week's Miami Masters

Novak Djokovic at the 2015 Miami Masters trophy ceremony

Novak Djokovic is scheduled to play at the 2024 Miami Masters next, which begins on March 20. The Serb is a six-time champion at the event, having reigned supreme in 2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The World No. 1 will be keen on going all the way at Miami, where he hasn't played since 2019. The 24-time Major winner has economized on his tour schedule since entering his 30s, in a bid to be fitter for the Grand Slams.

That being the case, Djokovic is in some dire need of form, and he will have to perform well at the Masters-level events leading up to the French Open in May. He will also be defending a truckload of ATP ranking points later in the season, meaning he must find his groove soon or his World No. 1 position could be in peril.

