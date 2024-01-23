Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have battled it out in several thrilling matches that will go down in tennis history. However, one that stands out is their epic encounter in the 2012 Australian Open final, widely regarded as one of the greatest matches ever played.

Top seed and defending champion, Djokovic, and No. 2 seed, Nadal, faced off in a blockbuster title clash at the Melbourne Slam in 2012. Nadal secured the opening set and took an early advantage in the final, but the Serb battled back to level the score at a set apiece.

Djokovic then gained the upper hand by winning the third set in dominant fashion. However, Nadal displayed his resilience, taking the fourth set and forcing a decider. The Serb ultimately claimed a hard-fought 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 victory after a grueling five-hour and 53-minute battle, marking the longest Grand Slam final in history.

As such, the pair struggled to stay on their feet during the trophy presentation, periodically hunching over and squatting down during the speeches before chairs were provided. While seated, Novak Djokovic demonstrated sportsmanship by offering a water bottle to Rafael Nadal, with both catching their breath after their intense clash.

A fan shared a screenshot of this gesture on social media and expressed their admiration for the respect on display.

"It's all about respect, even after one of the toughest matches of all time," the fan posted.

Tennis fans were charmed by Djokovic's action, with one fan recalling that the Serb had graciously offered the chair to Nadal first as well.

"I remember that he even let Nadal get the chair first. BuT ItS BeCaUsE He WaNTs PeOpLe To LiKe HiM," the fan commented.

Comment byu/andrefishmusic from discussion intennis Expand Post

"Nole SF 5 hours F 6 hours, crazy. And he is always classy after the match, victory or defeat," another fan wrote.

Comment byu/andrefishmusic from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan hailed the duo as the GOATs and commended the Serb for extending an "olive branch" to the Spaniard after their demanding encounter.

"2 of the greatest of all time, an olive branch extended from one to another," the fan posted.

Comment byu/andrefishmusic from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Comment byu/andrefishmusic from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/andrefishmusic from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/andrefishmusic from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/andrefishmusic from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/andrefishmusic from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/andrefishmusic from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/andrefishmusic from discussion intennis Expand Post

"I lose to Novak Djokovic the final of Australia 2012, six hours of play, but I am not frustrated" - Rafael Nadal

2012 Australian Open - Day 14

Earlier this month, Rafael Nadal opened up about his perspective on dealing with defeats, disclosing that he was not someone who was "destroyed" by them. Reflecting on his loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2012 Australian Open final, the Spaniard acknowledged his missed opportunities but expressed a lack of frustration.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion explained that he was satisfied despite the defeat because he knew he had delivered his best performance and fought relentlessly until the end.

"I lose with Djokovic the final of Australia 2012, six hours of play. I had it lost in the fourth set. I had it won in the fifth. And I ended up losing it. I ended up on the ground: a Grand Slam final, a match half won. ..." Nadal said in an interview with El Pais.

"But I'm not frustrated: I competed to the maximum. And I am satisfied. I have given the most I had. I have played well. I have fought until the end. I lost. The other one beat me. This is sport: if you dedicate yourself to this, you either win or you lose," he added.

While Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from the 2024 Australian Open due to a new hip injury, Novak Djokovic is through to the quarterfinals in Melbourne. The 24-time Grand Slam champion will square off against Taylor Fritz for a place in the semifinals.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here