Hubert Hurkacz switching between TV channels to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime play instead of Ben Shelton at the 2023 Shanghai Masters has prompted tennis fans to take a potshot at the young American.

Hurkacz recently locked horns with Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Round of 64 of the Shanghai event. Despite facing resistance in the first set, Hurkacz overpowered the Aussie to go through 7-6(5), 6-4 in straight sets. The Pole now stands to face Yu Hsiou Hsu in the Round of 32.

After his victory, the 26-year-old was captured changing TV channels, switching from America's Ben Shelton's Round of 64 clash (against Jaume Munar) to watching Felix Auger-Aliassime square off against Marton Fucsovics instead.

The Canadian suffered defeat at the hands of Fucsovics, losing in a hard-fought battle, 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-3.

Fans on Twitter, however, were more interested in Hurkacz's actions and took the opportunity to take a shot at Ben Shelton.

"Even the players can't stand Shelton," one fan wrote.

Another user was left confused about whether Hurkacz's actions were solely due to his friendship with Auger-Aliassime or if the Canadian's clash was more entertaining than Shelton's match.

"I'm not sure if it's about friendship or the fact that Marton and Felix are better to watch than Ben."

"He'd rather watch his doubles partner," one user said.

Here are some more reactions by tennis fans:

You saw Novak Djokovic do it, Lorenzo Musetti, Fabio Fognini: Ben Shelton on popularization of signature dialed in celebration

Ben Shelton at the Laver Cup 2023

Ben Shelton's signature dialed-in celebration has taken over the tennis world ever since he showcased the gesture at the 2023 US Open.

The World No. 20 recently reserved a few words for his viral celebration gesture taking over the sport in such unexpected fashion, saying:

"You saw Djokovic do it, you saw Musetti do it, you saw Fognini do it. The guys at Laver Cup were doing it whenever I won a big point. It's even gone outside the sport I saw, was it Hakimi? Maybe the footballer. I think he did it in one of his games."

"And I'm getting tagged on social media all the time, people win a game or win a match and they're doing this and hanging up the phone. I mean, it's pretty funny for me."

The American landed a straight-set victory against Jaume Munar in the Round of 64 of the Shanghai Masters to book a berth in the second round, where he will take on Roman Safiullin.