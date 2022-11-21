"Even in the worst year in his career, Novak Djokovic ends up as the best tennis player in the world" - Tennis fans applaud the Serb for winning 6th ATP Finals title

Although Novak Djokovic couldn't have asked for a worse start to his season, he couldn't have imagined a better way to end it as he won the 2022 ATP Finals.

The Serb beat Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 in the summit clash in Turin to equal Roger Federer's record of six year-end championship titles. Djokovic dropped just one set in the five matches he played on his way to a 91st ATP singles title. Defeating the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, and Ruud, the 35-year-old became the oldest ATP Finals champion ever.

The new World No. 5 had a devastating start to the year, getting deported from Australia a day before the first Grand Slam tournament due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19. He missed quite a few other big events, including the US Open. However, Djokovic came through adversity and ended his season with five titles — Masters 1000 Rome, Wimbledon, Tel Aviv Open, Astana Open, and the ATP Finals.

Fans hailed him as the greatest player of all time, especially after all that he went through earlier this year.

"Ending the year undefeated in this tournament, ranked within the Top 5, winning the biggest prize money despite missing half the Slams & going through a very public humiliation at the start of the year? That is the very definition of bouncebackability," a fan tweeted.

Marj. @bouncebckbelle ATP Tour @atptour C H A M P



captures a record-tying SIXTH year-end singles trophy defeating Ruud 7-5 6-3 in Torino.



"Djokovic is absolutely incredible, it's beyond a joke how consistently clutch and mentally tough he is. Just an ironclad ability to play his best tennis when it absolutely matters," another tweet read.

"Djokovic is absolutely incredible, it’s beyond a joke how consistently clutch and mentally tough he is. Just an ironclad ability to play his best tennis when it absolutely matters," another tweet read.

Here are some more reactions:

Newday @Alliswelliswell @atptour @DjokerNole Incredible. 35 years young and showing no signs of slowing down. Devastatingly good. I see no challengers outside of clay for the next 3 years at least. He has been vindicated. Balance has been restored. @atptour @DjokerNole Incredible. 35 years young and showing no signs of slowing down. Devastatingly good. I see no challengers outside of clay for the next 3 years at least. He has been vindicated. Balance has been restored.

kr9pton @kr9ptonlul



Not Novak Djokovic. Nobody and nothing could break him.



Mental giant. Should be an inspiration to everyone. 99.9% of athletes wouldn't be able mentally to return to the top after what he went through this year.Not Novak Djokovic. Nobody and nothing could break him.Mental giant. Should be an inspiration to everyone. 99.9% of athletes wouldn't be able mentally to return to the top after what he went through this year.Not Novak Djokovic. Nobody and nothing could break him.Mental giant. Should be an inspiration to everyone. 🐐 https://t.co/tEKXOdLnfD

Bilnation @Bilaldinho10_ @atptour @DjokerNole Even in the worst year in his career he ends up as the best tennis player in the world. Legend Novak Djokovic. @atptour @DjokerNole Even in the worst year in his career he ends up as the best tennis player in the world. Legend Novak Djokovic.

🎗️ Paul McNamee @PaulFMcNamee Novak Djokovic wins his record equaling 6th ATP Finals. Congrats. Standing up for what he believes in, against the grain, he will arrive here aiming for a 10th Australian Open fresher, hungrier and, albeit 35 years of age, still widely considered the best. Remarkable Novak Djokovic wins his record equaling 6th ATP Finals. Congrats. Standing up for what he believes in, against the grain, he will arrive here aiming for a 10th Australian Open fresher, hungrier and, albeit 35 years of age, still widely considered the best. Remarkable

Rax ²¹ 🐊 Nolefam @Raxiren In a year where Novak Djokovic was not allowed to compete in most tournaments, including both the hard court slams, Novak is the only player to have won a big title on all the three surfaces.



GOAT In a year where Novak Djokovic was not allowed to compete in most tournaments, including both the hard court slams, Novak is the only player to have won a big title on all the three surfaces.GOAT

AMK Here Now @amkherenow



“10 MORE MAJORS TO GO”



— the best way to announce to the world what’s gonna come in 2023 & beyond



He’ll definitely raise a gear or two to ensure that he wins majors in front of Stefan.



Danger times for the REST-GEN @LaverCup Novak should write on the camera :“10 MORE MAJORS TO GO”— the best way to announce to the world what’s gonna come in 2023 & beyondHe’ll definitely raise a gear or two to ensure that he wins majors in front of Stefan.Danger times for the REST-GEN @LaverCup Novak should write on the camera :“10 MORE MAJORS TO GO”— the best way to announce to the world what’s gonna come in 2023 & beyondHe’ll definitely raise a gear or two to ensure that he wins majors in front of Stefan. Danger times for the REST-GEN

Scoop Malinowski @scoopmalinowski Novak Djokovic world champion and people's champion. No champion ever personified the word champion better. Novak Djokovic world champion and people's champion. No champion ever personified the word champion better.

"Deeply satisfying and a huge relief" - Novak Djokovic on winning 2022 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic during the final on Sunday

Following his triumph in the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Novak Djokovic jumped three places from eighth to fifth on the rankings leaderboard. In a press conference after the final against Casper Ruud, he stated that he was relieved at having won five titles after the unfortunate circumstances that he faced this year.

"It feels deeply satisfying and at the same time a huge relief because of the circumstances that I have been through this year, situations earlier this year with Australia," he said. "We don't need to go back. We know what happened. That had an effect on my start to the year. For the first several months, I was trying to find that balance game-wise but also mentally in order to be able to come back to the court and find that tennis level that I need."

