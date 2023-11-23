"Every time you ask me about Jannik Sinner" - Alex de Minaur annoyed by reporters focusing on Italian during Davis Cup press conference

Alex de Minaur was annoyed with a reporter asking him questions about Jannik Sinner during a press conference at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals after Australia's match with the Czech Republic.

The Australian squad defeated the Czechs in the quarterfinals of the team tournament on November 23. De Minaur was instrumental in Australia's victory. He came back from a set down to win the second singles match 4-6, 7-6(2), 7-5 against Jiri Lehecka after Jordan Thompson lost the first 6-4, 7-5 against Tomas Machac.

The duo of Matt Ebden and Max Purcell then continued their incredible run in doubles, winning the deciding match 6-4, 7-5 against Jiri Lehecka and Adam Pavlasek, thus helping Australia advance to the semifinals.

Following his exploits, Alex de Minaur attended a press conference and was asked to comment on World No. 4 Jannik Sinner's incredible form lately, especially during the recently concluded ATP Finals.

The Australian replied that he was annoyed by questions regarding Sinner during a Davis Cup press conference. However, he did not forget to acknowledge his close friendship with the Italian.

"I mean, I feel like every time I talk to you you ask me about Jannik, and look, I really like Jannik. I think he's a great guy. I've got a lot of time for him, and I really enjoy playing doubles with him," De Minaur said.

"Very happy for his success. He's an amazing player, and he's, I'm sure, got a lot more to fulfill in his career. But I'm here. This is Team Australia. We've got the doubles to talk about. So I'll stick with that," he added.

Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur faced off once this season at the Canadian Open final, with the former taking the trophy home. They were also scheduled to meet in the second round of the Paris Masters, but the 22-year-old withdrew due to health issues.

Alex de Minaur: "It's always special representing your country"

Alex de Minaur pictured at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Alex de Minaur then discussed his victory in a vital point of Australia's 2023 Davis Cup Finals quarterfinal match when the Aussies were down 1-0 against the Czech Republic

The 24-year-old said the win meant a lot to him because it was 'always special' for him to represent his country in the team tournament.

"It's always special representing your country, and, you know, I hope everyone in the team, everyone back home sees what it means to represent your country. And probably all the young ones coming up, as well," the Aussie said.

"I mean, that's a big motivation for me to show what it means to represent Australia in Davis Cup. Yeah, it was definitely a special one," he added further.

Team Australia will face Finland in the semifinals on November 24. The 28-time Davis Cup champions are only second to the USA (32 titles) on the all-time Davis Cup trophy tally.