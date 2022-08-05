"Every tournament that denied Novak Djokovic entry because he chose bodily autonomy is an asterisk tournament" - Hollywood star Adam Baldwin

Novak Djokovic has found an admirer in actor Adam Baldwin. The American believes that every tournament that denies entry to the Serbian superstar due to his unvaccinated status will always have an asterisk attached to it and so will its champion. Baldwin termed Djokovic a 'GOAT' in tennis.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from next week's Canadian Open as he cannot travel to the country owing to his unvaccinated status. Similarly, his US Open participation is also doubtful as the same rules will apply there unless there is a sudden change in the government's vaccine mandate.

Baldwin believes the Serb should not be denied a chance to play in a tournament because he chose 'bodily autonomy.' Responding to a Twitter user's post questioning Djokovic for entering his name in tournaments with the hope that rules will change for him, the Firefly actor expressed his views on the issue.

"Every tournament that denied Novak Djokovic entry because he chose bodily autonomy is an *asterisk* tournament," Adam Baldwin said in a tweet. "Likewise are their prize winners *asterisk* prize winners. Novak is a GOAT! Shame on the sheep," he added.

Adam Baldwin @AdamBaldwin



Likewise are their prize winners *asterisk* prize winners.



Novak is a GOAT!



Shame on the sheep.

twitter.com/racquetmagazin… Racquet @racquetmagazine Dunno why this guy keeps entering tournaments hoping they’ll change their rules for him. twitter.com/tennisnewstpn/… Dunno why this guy keeps entering tournaments hoping they’ll change their rules for him. twitter.com/tennisnewstpn/… Every tournament that denied @DjokerNole entry because he chose bodily autonomy is an *asterisk* tournament.Likewise are their prize winners *asterisk* prize winners.Novak is a GOAT!Shame on the sheep. Every tournament that denied @DjokerNole entry because he chose bodily autonomy is an *asterisk* tournament.Likewise are their prize winners *asterisk* prize winners.Novak is a GOAT!Shame on the sheep.twitter.com/racquetmagazin…

While his Canadian Open withdrawal is now official, the Serb still has a glimmer of hope to play in the Cincinnati Open which begins on August 13 and the US Open that begins on August 29.

US representative Claudia Tenney recently wrote a letter addressing the US Secretary of State and the US government, urging them to grant the Serbian player a 'National Interest Exemption.' Tenney also demanded the abolishment of the vaccine mandate that bans the entry of unvaccinated non-Americans.

Djokovic, who has dropped to No. 7 in the ATP rankings after losing 2000 points at Wimbledon, will experience a further fall in the rankings if he ends up missing the 2022 US Open. The 35-year-old reached the final at the New York Grand Slam last year, where he lost to current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Rep. Claudia Tenney @RepTenney Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) https://t.co/YGpUHutXoO

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic hints at 'special visa' for the Serb to enter the US

2021 US Open - Day 14

With just over three weeks to go before the start of the US Open, things are not looking promising for Novak Djokovic. However, his coach Goran Ivanisevic recently stated that the Serb will do everything in his power to be able to compete in the Grand Slam tournament, including trying to obtain a 'special visa.'

"Novak will do everything to be there, maybe he will get a special visa. But there are only two weeks. And, personally, I have zero hope that [Joe] Biden will change the rules before the tournament starts," Ivanisevic said in an interview with La Repubblica.

The Serb has repeatedly ruled out taking the vaccine, which would have directly allowed him to compete in the US Open without the need for an exemption. He has won the New York Major thrice so far and has lost in the final on six occasions. He was chasing a rare Calendar Grand Slam at last year's US Open but fell just short of achieving the feat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far