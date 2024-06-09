Carlos Alcaraz's complaints about the court conditions during the French Open final have prompted fans to draw a comparison to Novak Djokovic's similar concerns during his run. The Spaniard faced Alexander Zverev in the blockbuster title clash, with both players vying for their maiden Roland Garros title.

Alcaraz made a strong start to the final, clinching the opening set 6-3. However, Zverev brought himself back into the contest and took the lead by claiming the second and third sets, 6-2, 7-5.

During the changeover before the final game of the third set, the World No. 3 approached the chair umpire and expressed dissatisfaction with the court conditions. The 21-year-old complained that there wasn't enough clay on the surface, likening the experience to playing on a hard court.

Novak Djokovic had raised similar complaints about the court earlier in the tournament, voicing frustration over the clay not being swept enough after taking a fall in his fourth-round clash with Francisco Cerundolo.

"This is unbelievable," Carlos Alcaraz said. "It's not a clay court, it's a hard court. No clay there."

With Carlos Alcaraz's complaints gaining traction on social media, Djokovic's supporters highlighted the perceived double standards. They accused those who sided with the Spaniard of hypocrisy, pointing out that the 24-time Grand Slam's champion's grievances were dismissed as "excuses."

"When Novak said the same first, everyone said he was making excuses… Now that the golden boy is saying the same, things are different… Strange a little…," one fan posted.

"Yeah but Alcaraz will get a pass while everyone cried Djokovic was making excuses," a fan commented.

"But of course only Novak was ridiculed…hypocrites are getting exactly what they deserve," another fan chimed in.

"He is absolutely right, shame when Novak said the same thing everyone was saying he just made excuses…," said another.

Several fans also took digs at the French Open officials, questioning why no action was taken after the Serb's complaints, despite his vast experience.

"Almost like novak knows what hes talking about 💀," one fan wrote.

"Novak was right, who knew," shared another.

"When will you listen @rolandgarros," said yet another.

Novak Djokovic enjoys Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev's French Open final with son Stefan

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2024 French Open.

Novak Djokovic had an unfortunate exit from the 2024 French Open after a knee injury forced his withdrawal from the Major before his quarterfinal with Casper Ruud. Following his exit, the Serb underwent surgery to treat the meniscus tear in his right knee.

Amid his recovery, the 37-year-old made time to catch the action between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the Roland Garros final, in the "great" company of his son Stefan.

"Enjoying this match with some great company. 👦👦," he captioned his Instagram post.

Djokovic bore witness to Alcaraz's impressive comeback from two sets to one down to claim a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Zverev. With the triumph, the 21-year-old clinched his third Grand Slam title and completed the coveted Surface Slam.

