"Example of how galactic a heart that kid has" - Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz crying his eyes out after defeat to Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati

Several tennis fans reacted to Carlos Alcaraz shedding tears following his defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Open on Sunday.

Djokovic defeated Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) in three hours and 49 minutes to secure the Western & Southern Open title. The Serb staged a remarkable comeback by saving a championship point against the Spaniard to earn a record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title.

Following the loss, Carlos Alcaraz was seen in tears, with his face tucked in a towel. Fans took to social media to commend the World No. 1 player for his mettlesome performance in the final.

One fan expressed that witnessing Alcaraz crying following a grueling battle against Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati exemplifies the immense passion the 20-year-old possesses.

"Carlos Alcaraz heave-crying into a towel after losing an absolute war with Djokovic in Cincinnati is a good example of how galactic a heart that kid has," a fan tweeted.

Another fan expressed that witnessing Carlos Alcaraz and his brother in tears was truly heart-wrenching.

"Carlos Alcaraz is crying. His brother is crying. Im crying. What a mess #CincyTennis," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic surpasses Ivan Lendl's tally of 94 ATP titles with Cincinnati Open run, trails only Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors

Cincinnati Tennis

By defeating Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open, Novak Djokovic avenged his recent loss to the World No. 1 at the Wimbledon final.

The Serb has now achieved an astounding total of 95 titles on the ATP tour, including 23 Grand Slam victories and 39 ATP Masters 1000 titles. He also surpassed the record set by eight-time Major winner Ivan Lendl, who has 94 professional-level titles.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is currently behind American legend Jimmy Connors and 20-time Major winner Roger Federer. The two have won 109 and 103 titles, respectively, on the men's singles tour.

Djokovic has emerged victorious in every major tournament. He has achieved unparalleled success at the Australian Open, triumphing an impressive 10 times. Additionally, he has conquered the French Open three times, Wimbledon on seven occasions, and the US Open three times.

The World No. 2 player has been dominant at the ATP Masters 1000 series, emerging victorious in eight out of the nine elite tournaments at least three times. Following his recent triumph in Cincinnati, he will look forward to completing a "Triple Career Golden Masters" at the Monte Carlo Masters next year, where he has secured two titles in his career.

Novak Djokovic has also emerged victorious six times at the ATP Finals out of his 15 appearances. He has dominated the lower-tier events on the men's tour, securing an impressive 15 titles at ATP 500 tournaments and 12 titles at ATP 250 tournaments.

