"Excuse moi madam" - Novak Djokovic gushes over wife Jelena's look during his Wimbledon QF win

Novak Djokovic has advanced to the 46th Major semifinal of his career, equaling Roger Federer in the process, at Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 11. However, his on-court achievement did not deter him from admiring his wife Jelena's looks during his quarterfinal win.

The former World No. 1 booked a place in the Wimbledon's last four for a fifth consecutive time. Up against Andrey Rublev, the Serbian dropped the first set but drastically regained his mojo to eventually down the Russian 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Jelena is a regular in the stands during her husband's matches and is also quite a favorite among his fans. A few days ago, some fans noticed that Jelena had a finger wrapped in plaster, which she thanked them for noticing. Besides her injury, her outfit also earned appreciation from Boris Becker's ex-wife Lily Becker.

Novak Djokovic was the next to admire for his wife's looks. The 23-time Grand Slam winner turned to social media to share an Instagram post that highlighted his wife's looks and outfit of the day after his win over Rublev.

"Excuse moi madam," the Serbian wrote along with a red heart and a fire emoji.

Novak Djokovic's Instagram story

Jelena wore a blue floral-print frock with a pastel yellow coat. She completed her look with brown-tinted shades.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and have two children - a son and a daughter.

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic continued his quest to win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title and his eighth overall with the win over Andrey Rublev. He will lock horns with Italy's Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Sinner defeated Roman Safiullin, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, to qualify for his maiden Wimbledon semifinals. The Italian made his debut at the tournament in 2021 when he lost to Martin Fucsovics in the first round.

The World No. 8 also became the youngest player to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon since 2007. However, his record will soon be broken either by Carlos Alcaraz or Holger Rune, who are both 20, and will take each other on in the quarterfinals on July 12.

Djokovic and Sinner's semifinal clash is a rematch of their 2022 quarterfinal match. In what was a mouth-watering clash, Sinner won the first two sets, before the 23-time Grand Slam winner staged a stunning comeback to win the match in five sets. The Serbian leads their head-to-head 2-0.

