Explained: Novak Djokovic's chances of qualifying for the 2022 ATP finals

Novak Djokovic hasn't played a lot of tennis this season, having missed out on a number of big tournaments, especially in the United States, due to his unvaccinated status.

However, the Serb still has a good record, winning 24 out of 30 matches, with two titles to his name. He won the Italian Open and Wimbledon, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios, respectively, in the finals.

Despite winning the grass-court Major, Djokovic suffered a drop in the rankings as no points were awarded in the tournament. He is currently ranked seventh in the world and is 15th in the race to the ATP Finals in Turin with 1,970 points.

According to ATP rules, the top 7 will automatically qualify for the ATP Finals, while the eighth spot can be taken by anyone ranked between 8th-20th if they have won a Grand Slam.

Djokovic is the only player in those positions to have won a Major this season. As things stand, the Serb is expected to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin.

"The goal is to try to make it to Turin, I'm in a good position" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic said in his post-match press conference at the Laver Cup that his goal was to qualify for the ATP Finals and that he is in a good position to do so.

"Yes, well, the goal is to try to make the Turin. I'm in a good position, but, you know, still I think 15 or 16 on the race. You've got to be top 20 as a Grand Slam winner. That's the rule in order to make cut and qualify for Turin," Djokovic said.

The Serb is scheduled to play in Tel Aviv and Astana, followed by the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

"I will play Tel Aviv next week and play a 500 in Kazakhstan, and then the schedule was to play Bercy and Turin. So let's see if it stays this way or something changes. But, you know, my thoughts are obviously the next few weeks and then I will take it from there," he added.

Novak Djokovic is the top seed at the Tel Aviv Open and will face either Thiago Monteiro or Pablo Andujar in the Round of 16.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far