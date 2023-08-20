Extraordinary scenes in Cincinnati as fireworks go off right when Novak Djokovic earns match point against Alexander Zverev in the semifinal

Novak Djokovic's win over Alexander Zverev in Cincinnati coincided with fireworks going off right when the Serb earned match point in the semifinal of the tournament.

The World No. 2 returned to the United States after two years during which his entry to the US was prohibited due to his strong stance on not getting the COVID vaccination. However, with the relaxation in the rules, the Serb returned to the United States to compete in the Cincinnati Open and subsequently the US Open.

Playing in Cincinnati for the first time since 2020, Novak Djokovic showed no signs of bowing out of the tournament. The tennis titan has played exceptional tennis, as he has yet to drop a set in the tournament. Up against Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semifinal of the tournament, the Serb had the last laugh as he held on to his nerves to beat the German, 7-6(5), 7-5, to qualify for the final.

Coincidentally, right when the veteran earned his match point, fireworks went off somewhere outside of the stadium. At the fag end of the match, the Serb was interrupted right before he served for the match due to some fireworks going off.

"New Year's came early," he even said to the crowd behind him.

He was once again interrupted at the time of match point #2. Eventually, he served for the match and won the tie. Soon after the match, he turned to the camera and reflected on the fireworks incident.

"Fireworks, yeah!!," the tennis icon wrote on the camera.

Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz in the final of Cincinnati Open

Western & Southern Open - Day 7

Novak Djokovic will take on World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Cincinnati Open 2023. It will be the third time the top two ranked players will face each other in two months.

Alcaraz, who earlier unexpectedly lost to Tommy Paul in the Canadian Open quarterfinals, will look to win his first title since his triumph at Wimbledon. The Spaniard beat Hubert Hurkacz, 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3, in the semifinals of the event.

Djokovic and Alcaraz's last meeting on the tour was an iconic one. Playing against each other in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship, Alcaraz beat the four-time defending champion and won his maiden Wimbledon title.

Djokovic last won the Cincinnati Open in 2020, the last time he played it. He defeated Milos Raonic in the final in 2020.

